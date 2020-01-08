Chamberlain Man James Blue Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Chamberlain, South Dakota, man convicted on two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact with a Child Incapable of Consent was sentenced on January 2, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

James Blue, Jr., a/k/a “BJ”, age 39, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, followed by 8 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $200.

Blue was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 13, 2018. He pled guilty on October 8, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from multiple incidents between 2011 and 2015. During this time, Blue engaged in sexual acts with two minors who had not attained the age of 12 years, and who were incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct and declining participation and communicating an unwillingness to engage in the abusive sexual contact.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley prosecuted the case.

Blue was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

