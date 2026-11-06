Casa Juarez Welcomes Guests for the Holiday Season

Casa Juarez Mexican Town in Maryland Heights invites St. Louis-area residents to celebrate the upcoming holidays with authentic Mexican-inspired cuisine, daily lunch specials, refreshing margaritas, and a festive dining atmosphere.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – November 6, 2026 (STL.News) With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s celebrations approaching, Casa Juarez Mexican Town, located at 12710 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, Missouri, is reminding residents throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area that its doors are open for delicious Mexican cuisine, daily lunch specials, drink promotions, and memorable gatherings with family, friends, and coworkers.

Known for its colorful Mexican-inspired décor, extensive menu, full-service bar, and distinctive atmosphere, Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers a dining experience that extends well beyond an ordinary restaurant visit.

As the holiday season approaches, the restaurant welcomes returning customers and first-time visitors to enjoy its food, hospitality, and festive surroundings. Additional holiday promotions are anticipated, giving guests another reason to follow the restaurant’s announcements in the coming weeks.

Whether planning a casual lunch, an evening out, a family gathering, or a company holiday celebration, Casa Juarez offers a convenient location and a welcoming setting for enjoying the season.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town Brings a Festive Atmosphere to Maryland Heights

One of Casa Juarez Mexican Town‘s most distinctive features is its interior design.

Rather than following the typical look of many Mexican restaurants, Casa Juarez was designed around the idea of bringing the sights, colors, and atmosphere of a traditional Mexican town to St. Louis County.

The restaurant features elaborate decorative elements, colorful surroundings, and a spacious dining environment that helps create a memorable experience.

Its design makes the restaurant particularly appealing during the holiday season, when customers are searching for places to celebrate, reconnect with friends, and enjoy time away from the demands of shopping, work, and holiday preparations.

Casa Juarez provides a lively alternative to traditional holiday dining venues. Guests can enjoy Mexican-inspired cuisine and refreshing beverages amid the restaurant’s distinctive décor.

For first-time visitors, the holiday season offers an excellent opportunity to discover what makes this Maryland Heights restaurant different.

For returning customers, it provides another reason to enjoy a familiar favorite.

Daily Lunch Specials Offer Convenient Dining Options

As holiday celebrations approach, Casa Juarez continues to offer its regular lunch menu for customers looking for an enjoyable, affordable midday meal.

The restaurant advertises lunch selections Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a variety of dishes designed for customers who want something beyond traditional fast-food options.

The menu includes Mexican-inspired breakfast and lunch dishes, including the Santa Fe Lunch, Burrito Omelet, and Concha French Toast.

The Santa Fe Lunch features grilled chicken or steak with peppers, onions, chorizo, and queso, served with traditional sides.

Other selections include burritos, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and additional Mexican favorites.

The variety makes Casa Juarez an attractive option for employees working in Maryland Heights, nearby business districts, and surrounding St. Louis County communities.

During the holiday season, business lunches, informal meetings, and gatherings with friends often become more frequent.

Casa Juarez offers a convenient place to combine those occasions with a freshly prepared meal in a comfortable restaurant setting.

Customers are encouraged to review the restaurant’s current lunch menu and ask about available daily food promotions, as selections and prices may change.

Daily Drink Specials Add Something Different Every Day

Casa Juarez Mexican Town also offers a rotating schedule of daily drink promotions, giving customers additional reasons to visit throughout the week.

Its full-service bar features house margaritas, specialty cocktails, domestic and imported beers, sangria, and tropical frozen beverages.

The restaurant’s advertised weekly drink promotions include:

Monday: A restaurant-wide discount promotion, along with margaritas and regular happy-hour offerings.

A restaurant-wide discount promotion, along with margaritas and regular happy-hour offerings. Tuesday: Street taco specials and the Presidente Margarita.

Street taco specials and the Presidente Margarita. Wednesday: House margarita pitchers offered at a promotional price.

House margarita pitchers offered at a promotional price. Thursday: Special pricing on domestic and imported draft beers.

Special pricing on domestic and imported draft beers. Friday: Fruit-inspired margaritas, including blue and pomegranate varieties.

Fruit-inspired margaritas, including blue and pomegranate varieties. Saturday: Tropical frozen cocktails, specialty margaritas, and promotions on imported bottled beer.

Tropical frozen cocktails, specialty margaritas, and promotions on imported bottled beer. Sunday: Sangria and sangria margarita selections.

These rotating offers give customers opportunities to enjoy different beverages based on their preferences and the day they visit.

For adults meeting after work, couples enjoying an evening out, or groups celebrating a special occasion, the daily promotions complement the restaurant’s extensive food menu.

All alcoholic beverage promotions are intended for customers of legal drinking age. Prices and availability are subject to change, and guests should confirm current offers directly with the restaurant.

Happy Hour Gives Guests Another Reason to Visit

In addition to its daily drink promotions, Casa Juarez advertises happy-hour specials from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

These promotions feature discounted appetizers, tacos, margaritas, and beer.

Advertised happy-hour offerings include 99-cent soft tacos with a choice of ground beef or chicken, queso and chips, queso fundido, and nachos.

House margaritas and selected domestic and imported beers are also available at promotional prices.

For families, Casa Juarez advertises a kids-eat-free promotion during happy hour, offering one complimentary children’s menu entrée with the purchase of two adult entrées, subject to the restaurant’s conditions.

The combination of food and beverage specials makes the restaurant an appealing option for customers who want to enjoy an afternoon or early evening meal without waiting for a special occasion.

As holiday shopping and seasonal activities increase, happy hour can also provide a convenient opportunity to relax with friends or family.

Customers should verify participating days, prices, and restrictions before ordering.

An Extensive Mexican Menu for Every Occasion

Although its margaritas and drink specials receive considerable attention, the food remains central to the Casa Juarez Mexican Town experience.

The restaurant offers a broad selection of Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, ranging from traditional favorites to larger specialty entrées.

Popular menu categories include tacos, fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, chimichangas, seafood, and vegetarian selections.

Featured dishes include Classic Fajitas, Pancho Villa Fajitas, Carne Asada, Quesabirria, and Three Amigos Chimichangas.

Guests can choose appetizers such as guacamole, queso fundido, and nachos.

The restaurant also offers desserts and nonalcoholic beverages, making it suitable for families and groups with different dining preferences.

With so many menu options, Casa Juarez can accommodate customers seeking a quick lunch, a relaxed dinner, or a more elaborate celebration.

The menu’s variety is especially useful during the holidays, when families and groups often include people with different tastes and preferences.

Holiday Parties and Group Celebrations

As businesses and families organize their holiday calendars, Casa Juarez Mexican Town encourages customers to consider the restaurant for seasonal gatherings.

The restaurant’s official website promotes holiday parties, private celebrations, corporate gatherings, and catering services.

These options make Casa Juarez a strong choice for office holiday lunches, employee appreciation events, family reunions, birthday celebrations, and end-of-year gatherings.

For companies in Maryland Heights, Creve Coeur, Bridgeton, Earth City, and nearby communities, the restaurant offers a local alternative to traveling farther into the metro area.

Families planning holiday celebrations can also explore the restaurant’s group dining and catering options.

Casa Juarez encourages customers to inquire about party arrangements and make reservations in advance.

With the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons approaching, early planning can help groups secure suitable arrangements for their celebrations.

Confirm specific holiday menus, promotional packages, and event availability directly with the restaurant.

More Holiday Specials Expected to Be Announced

In addition to its established daily promotions, Casa Juarez is looking ahead to the upcoming holiday season, with additional seasonal specials expected to be announced.

Customers are encouraged to watch the restaurant’s official website and social media channels for announcements concerning holiday dining opportunities, promotional offers, and special events.

No specific new holiday discounts, menus, or promotional dates have been confirmed for this article.

However, the restaurant’s existing daily lunch selections, rotating drink promotions, happy hour, and group dining services already offer several reasons to visit in November and December.

As the holiday season progresses, customers can check for updates on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and other seasonal celebrations.

The restaurant’s emphasis on hospitality and its colorful surroundings make it a natural choice for customers seeking a festive place to enjoy Mexican cuisine.

Conveniently Located in Maryland Heights

Casa Juarez Mexican Town is situated along Dorsett Road, making it accessible to residents and visitors throughout northwest St. Louis County.

Its location is convenient for customers from Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Creve Coeur, St. Ann, Overland, Earth City, and surrounding communities.

The restaurant serves customers dining in and offers takeout and online ordering for those who prefer to enjoy their meals at home or at work.

Catering services provide another option for customers organizing celebrations outside the restaurant.

During the busy holiday season, this flexibility allows customers to enjoy Casa Juarez’s menu in a variety of settings.

Whether stopping in after holiday shopping, meeting coworkers for lunch, or planning a family dinner, the restaurant offers several ways to enjoy its cuisine.

Casa Juarez Invites St. Louis to Celebrate the Season

The upcoming holiday season is a great time for restaurants and their customers to reconnect, celebrate, and enjoy time together.

For Casa Juarez Mexican Town, that means continuing to welcome guests with Mexican-inspired cuisine, refreshing drinks, daily promotions, and a distinctive atmosphere.

The restaurant’s colorful interior and extensive menu make it an appealing destination for customers seeking something different from traditional holiday dining.

With daily lunch selections, rotating drink specials, happy hour, and opportunities for holiday gatherings, Casa Juarez provides several reasons to visit throughout the season.

Customers who have not visited recently may find this an ideal time to return, while those unfamiliar with the restaurant can discover its Mexican town-inspired setting for the first time.

As additional holiday promotions are announced, guests can stay informed through the restaurant’s official communication channels.

In the meantime, Casa Juarez Mexican Town welcomes St. Louis-area residents to stop by, enjoy their favorite Mexican dishes, discover the daily specials, and make the upcoming holiday season a little more festive.

Visit Casa Juarez Mexican Town

Restaurant: Casa Juarez Mexican Town

Address: 12710 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: (314) 317-9404

Website: https://casa-juarezstl.com/

Regular Business Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Lunch Menu: Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Happy Hour: Advertised Monday–Saturday, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.

Services: Dine-in, takeout, online ordering, delivery, catering, reservations, and group celebrations.

Holiday Information: Customers should follow Casa Juarez Mexican Town’s official website and social media accounts for upcoming holiday announcements and promotional offers.

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Restaurant hours, menu selections, prices, daily promotions, and holiday arrangements are subject to change without notice. Customers should contact the restaurant directly to confirm current information, particularly for holiday dates and group reservations.

Sources: Casa Juarez Mexican Town’s official website, published menu, specials calendar, and previously published STL.News restaurant coverage.