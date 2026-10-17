Mexican Barrel House Offers 7 Days of Specials

CREVE COEUR, MO – October 17, 2026 (STL.News) Mexican Barrel House, located at 1085 North Mason Road in Creve Coeur, Missouri, is giving St. Louis-area diners more reasons to enjoy Mexican cuisine with a lineup of daily food and drink specials designed to deliver variety, value, and opportunities to dine out throughout the week.

From $2 tacos on Tuesdays to discounted appetizers, hearty Mexican favorites, and Sunday seafood specials, Mexican Barrel House gives customers a reason to visit every day.

The restaurant’s promotional schedule makes it an appealing dining destination for residents of Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Town and Country, Olivette, and surrounding St. Louis County communities.

Whether customers are planning lunch with coworkers, dinner with friends, a family outing, or a casual weekend meal, Mexican Barrel House provides a range of Mexican-inspired menu selections and rotating daily discounts.

Mexican Barrel House Brings Daily Dining Specials to Creve Coeur

One of the restaurant’s distinguishing promotional features is its seven-day schedule of food specials.

Instead of concentrating its discounts on a single day, Mexican Barrel House offers different promotions throughout the week, covering tacos, combination meals, appetizers, enchiladas, burritos, meat boards, and seafood.

This variety lets diners choose their preferred day based on the foods they enjoy most.

Customers looking for affordable weekday meals can take advantage of Monday’s combination specials or Tuesday’s taco promotions. Those who want to share appetizers with friends may prefer Wednesday or Thursday, while weekend diners can explore discounted Mexican favorites, meat boards, and seafood.

The rotating schedule also encourages repeat visits, letting customers try different parts of the menu.

Monday Specials Feature $11 Combination Meals – Only Available at Mexican Barrel House

Mexican Barrel House begins the week with advertised $11 combos and veggie combos.

Monday’s promotion lets customers enjoy a Mexican-inspired meal at a promotional price.

For employees working in Creve Coeur and neighboring business districts, the Monday specials may be particularly attractive for lunch or dinner.

The availability of vegetable-based combinations also gives diners another choice if they prefer meals without meat.

Located along North Mason Road, Mexican Barrel House offers a convenient option for customers traveling through western St. Louis County.

Taco Tuesday Offers $2 Tacos – Only at Mexican Barrel House

Tuesday is one of the restaurant’s most recognizable promotional days.

Mexican Barrel House advertises $2 ground-beef or pulled-chicken tacos, along with $13 specialty taco combinations.

Taco Tuesday has become a popular dining tradition, attracting customers looking for flavorful food, casual gatherings, and promotional prices.

The restaurant’s Tuesday offerings give customers flexibility, whether they want a few individual tacos or a larger specialty combination.

The promotion may appeal to families, coworkers, and groups of friends who want a Mexican restaurant experience without spending much.

For diners who enjoy traditional taco selections, Tuesday offers an opportunity to make Mexican Barrel House part of their weekly dining routine.

Wednesday Features 25% Off Shareable Appetizers

Wednesday’s promotion focuses on appetizers and group dining.

Mexican Barrel House advertises 25% off all shareables, giving customers a chance to sample different menu selections at reduced prices.

Shareable appetizers are particularly popular among customers gathering after work, meeting friends, or enjoying a relaxed family dinner.

Instead of ordering individual entrees right away, guests can start with dishes designed for the table.

The Wednesday discount may also encourage customers to try appetizers they haven’t ordered before.

For groups looking for a midweek dining destination in Creve Coeur, the shareable promotion provides another incentive to visit.

Thursday Offers 50% Off Samplers, Dips and Salsas

Thursday features one of the restaurant’s largest advertised percentage discounts.

Mexican Barrel House promotes 50% off samplers, dips and salsas.

These menu categories are popular in Mexican restaurant dining, especially among guests who enjoy chips, flavorful dips, and a variety of appetizers.

Samplers let customers try multiple items, while dips and salsas complement larger meals.

The Thursday promotion is especially appealing to customers who like to start dinner with appetizers or share selections with friends.

For couples, families, and groups planning a casual evening out, the discounted appetizers offer another reason to choose Mexican Barrel House.

Friday Specials Include Enchiladas, Burritos and More

Friday marks the beginning of the weekend with a promotion covering several popular Mexican-inspired entrees.

Mexican Barrel House advertises 15% off enchilada platters, Barreldillas, burritos, and chimichanga platters.

The selection includes substantial meal options for customers looking to enjoy dinner after a busy workweek.

Enchiladas, burritos, and chimichangas are familiar favorites among Mexican restaurant customers, with a range of fillings, sauces, and accompaniments.

Friday’s promotion lets customers enjoy these dishes at discounted prices.

The restaurant also advertises a $12 Blackberry Margarita as part of its Friday drink specials.

For customers looking to meet coworkers after work or enjoy dinner with family and friends, Friday offers discounted food and a weekend dining atmosphere.

Saturday Features Meat Boards and Cocktail Specials

Saturday’s promotion, advertised as Smoky Saturday, includes 10% off all meat boards.

The special focuses on hearty menu selections that may appeal to customers who enjoy grilled meats and larger meals.

Meat boards also offer an option for groups looking to share food during a weekend gathering.

In addition to promoting its food, Mexican Barrel House advertises Saturday cocktail specials, including a $12 Roasted Pineapple Margarita and a $10 Passion Fruit Mezcalita.

With Saturday hours listed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers have an extended window to visit.

The combination of food and drink promotions makes Saturday another option for customers planning weekend dining in Creve Coeur.

Sunday Seafood Specials Offer 20% Savings

Mexican Barrel House wraps up its weekly promotions with 20% off all seafood on Sundays.

The seafood discount offers a different dining option from the taco-, appetizer-, and meat-focused specials offered earlier in the week.

Sunday is often a popular day for family meals, casual gatherings, and restaurant visits before another workweek begins.

The restaurant also advertises several Sunday drink promotions, including $7.25 Bloody Marias, $6.25 mimosas, $7 Green Apple Moscato Sangria and $10 micheladas.

With Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can consider the restaurant for an earlier meal or evening dining.

For seafood enthusiasts, the Sunday discount may be one of the week’s most appealing promotions.

Serving Creve Coeur and the Greater St. Louis Area

Mexican Barrel House’s Creve Coeur location puts it within reach of numerous residential neighborhoods, office developments, and commercial districts throughout western St. Louis County.

The restaurant serves Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Town and Country, Olivette, and nearby communities.

Its North Mason Road location provides a convenient destination for customers seeking Mexican cuisine without traveling into downtown St. Louis.

The restaurant’s daily promotions also help attract customers with different dining preferences.

Some guests may be interested primarily in tacos, while others prefer enchiladas, burritos, appetizers, meat selections, or seafood.

By offering discounts across multiple menu categories, Mexican Barrel House gives diners opportunities to explore different dishes throughout the week.

For local customers comparing restaurant options, knowing which promotions are available on specific days can make planning lunch or dinner easier.

Mexican Barrel House lists the following regular operating hours:

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restaurant: Mexican Barrel House

Address: 1085 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Phone: 314-370-6010

Website: https://themexicanbarrelhouse.com/

Daily specials: https://themexicanbarrelhouse.com/specials

Customers should confirm current prices, promotional availability, and any applicable restrictions directly with the restaurant before ordering.

Seven Days of Reasons to Visit Mexican Barrel House

With its advertised seven-day promotional schedule, Mexican Barrel House offers St. Louis-area diners a variety of opportunities to enjoy Mexican-inspired food at discounted prices.

Monday’s combination meals, Tuesday’s tacos, Wednesday’s shareable appetizers, Thursday’s half-price samplers and dips, Friday’s entree discounts, Saturday’s meat boards and Sunday’s seafood promotions create a different dining opportunity each day.

The rotating specials also make the restaurant worth repeat visits, especially for customers who enjoy exploring different menu selections.

For residents and visitors throughout Creve Coeur and western St. Louis County, Mexican Barrel House combines a convenient location with a broad selection of advertised food and drink promotions.

Customers interested in learning more about the restaurant, exploring its menu, or checking the latest daily specials can visit https://themexicanbarrelhouse.com/specials.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Read Entertainment News at STL.News

Featured articles: