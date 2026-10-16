Casa Juarez Mexican Town Offers Happy Hour Deals

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – October 16, 2026 (STL.News) Casa Juarez Mexican Town in Maryland Heights, Missouri, offers local diners another reason to enjoy authentic Mexican-inspired cuisine with an attractive happy hour featuring discounted food, refreshing margaritas, beer specials, and family-friendly dining.

With happy hour running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant offers affordable food and drink specials, including 99-cent tacos, $4.50 queso and chips, and house margaritas starting at $6.38. Families can also take advantage of a kids-eat-free promotion, making Casa Juarez Mexican Town an appealing destination for parents who want a restaurant meal without stretching their dining budgets.

All advertised happy hour promotions are available for dine-in customers only, encouraging guests to relax, enjoy the restaurant’s inviting interior, and experience the hospitality that makes dining at a Mexican restaurant about more than simply ordering food.

99-Cent Tacos Highlight Casa Juarez Happy Hour

One of the most attention-grabbing features of Casa Juarez Mexican Town’s happy hour is its 99-cent taco special.

As restaurant prices continue to influence where families and individuals choose to dine, a taco priced at less than a dollar offers an unusually affordable way to enjoy Mexican cuisine.

Whether stopping by for a quick afternoon bite, meeting friends after work, or enjoying an early dinner, customers can make tacos the centerpiece of their happy hour visit.

The promotion especially appeals to guests who prefer ordering several smaller items rather than committing to a full entrée. Pairing tacos with queso, nachos, or a margarita can turn a casual afternoon stop into a satisfying dining experience.

For Maryland Heights residents, nearby employees, and visitors traveling through the area, the special offers a convenient way to enjoy restaurant dining while keeping food costs manageable.

Happy Hour Food Specials Include Queso and Nachos

Casa Juarez Mexican Town’s happy hour menu extends beyond its popular taco promotion, offering several Mexican restaurant favorites at special prices.

Happy Hour Food Specials

Tacos — $0.99 each

Queso and Chips — $4.50

Queso Fundido — $9.75

Solo Nachos — $7.50

Kids Eat Free — Dine-in promotion

Queso and chips provide a familiar appetizer for customers who enjoy sharing a warm cheese dip while catching up with friends or family.

At $4.50, the happy hour queso and chips offer an affordable addition to a table of tacos or drinks.

For guests seeking a richer cheese-focused appetizer, queso fundido is available for $9.75. This Mexican restaurant favorite is especially appealing to diners who enjoy warm, melted cheese served as a shareable dish.

Solo nachos, priced at $7.50, provide another option for customers looking for something more substantial during the afternoon.

Together, these offerings give guests several ways to customize their happy hour experience, whether they want a light snack, a shared appetizer, or an early meal.

Margarita and Beer Specials Add to the Experience

No Mexican restaurant happy hour would be complete without refreshing drink specials, and Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers several options for customers looking to unwind.

The restaurant’s house margaritas are among the featured selections, available in two sizes at special prices.

Happy Hour Drink Specials

20-ounce House Margarita — $8.25

16-ounce House Margarita — $6.38

Bottled Imported Beer — $4.39

Bottled Domestic Beer — $3.75

Draft Imported Beer — $4.50

Draft Domestic Beer — $4.39

The 20-ounce house margarita offers a larger serving, while the 16-ounce option gives those who prefer a smaller drink another choice.

Beer enthusiasts can choose between imported and domestic selections, available on draft or in bottles.

With bottled domestic beer priced at $3.75 and imported draft beer at $4.50, the drink menu offers multiple price points for guests enjoying a casual afternoon.

These specials make Casa Juarez Mexican Town an inviting destination for coworkers meeting after work, couples enjoying an early evening out, or friends gathering over Mexican cuisine.

Alcoholic beverages are available only to customers of legal drinking age. Guests are encouraged to enjoy alcoholic beverages responsibly.

Kids Eat Free Makes Family Dining More Affordable

For families, one of the most attractive aspects of the Casa Juarez Mexican Town promotion is the opportunity for children to eat free.

Dining out with children can get expensive, especially when parents buy multiple meals, beverages, and appetizers. A kids-eat-free offer can make a meaningful difference for households looking to enjoy time together without overspending.

Combined with 99-cent tacos and discounted appetizers, the promotion positions Casa Juarez Mexican Town as an affordable dining option for families in Maryland Heights.

Parents can enjoy their favorite Mexican dishes while children take advantage of the restaurant’s special dining offer.

Because the promotion is limited to dine-in guests, families can enjoy a full restaurant experience rather than simply picking up food to take home.

Customers should confirm any age restrictions, qualifying adult purchases, or other conditions associated with the kids-eat-free offer directly with the restaurant.

Beautiful Interior Decor Creates a Welcoming Atmosphere

While food and drink prices may attract customers initially, the restaurant’s atmosphere often determines whether they return.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers an attractive interior that adds to the overall dining experience. Its beautiful decor helps create an inviting environment where guests can sit comfortably, enjoy their meals, and spend time together.

The Mexican-inspired setting provides a fitting backdrop for the restaurant’s food and beverage offerings, creating an atmosphere suited to both casual dining and social gatherings.

For couples, the restaurant provides an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon margarita and appetizers in a pleasant setting. For groups of friends, the dining area offers a place to gather and enjoy conversation. Families can appreciate having a welcoming restaurant environment in which to share a meal.

Interior presentation is an important part of the restaurant experience, especially for customers choosing between dining in and ordering takeout.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town‘s appealing surroundings give guests another reason to take advantage of the dine-in-only specials and enjoy time at the restaurant.

Convenient Parking Adds to the Appeal

Another practical advantage for customers visiting Casa Juarez Mexican Town is the ample parking.

For restaurant guests, convenient parking can make a big difference, especially when visiting with family, meeting a group of friends, or stopping by on a busy afternoon.

Parking availability makes the restaurant more accessible for customers who prefer driving directly to their dining destination without the hassle of searching for street parking.

This convenience is particularly beneficial for families with children and groups arriving in multiple vehicles.

Combined with its Maryland Heights location, attractive dining room, and affordable happy hour menu, parking adds another reason to consider Casa Juarez Mexican Town for a casual meal or afternoon gathering.

Customer Ratings and the Importance of Guest Satisfaction

Online customer ratings and reviews are an important part of how diners discover restaurants throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

When choosing a Mexican restaurant, potential customers often look beyond the menu to consider feedback about food quality, service, cleanliness, atmosphere, and overall value.

Prospective guests can consult Casa Juarez Mexican Town‘s current Google reviews and other restaurant review platforms to learn more about customers’ experiences.

The restaurant’s happy hour pricing, family-oriented promotions, attractive interior decor, and convenient parking give potential customers several features to consider when deciding where to dine.

Guests who visit Casa Juarez Mexican Town are also encouraged to share feedback about their experiences, helping other Maryland Heights residents discover local dining options.

A Happy Hour for Friends, Families and Coworkers

The 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour offers a flexible window for different dining occasions.

Customers who finish work early can stop by for discounted tacos and drinks. Friends can gather for an afternoon featuring queso, nachos, and margaritas. Families can plan an early meal and take advantage of the kids-eat-free promotion.

Inexpensive tacos, shareable appetizers, and discounted beverages let customers build a dining experience around their preferences and budgets.

For those seeking a lighter visit, queso and chips or a small taco order may be enough. Others may choose to order multiple appetizers and spend more time enjoying the restaurant’s atmosphere.

Unlike promotions centered exclusively on alcoholic beverages, Casa Juarez Mexican Town‘s happy hour includes food specials that can appeal to a wider range of customers.

That combination helps make the restaurant suitable for both social happy hour gatherings and family dining.

Why Casa Juarez Mexican Town Deserves a Visit

Maryland Heights and the surrounding St. Louis County communities offer a variety of restaurants, giving customers numerous choices for lunch, dinner, and casual dining.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town stands out with a straightforward mix of affordable menu items, discounted beverages, and an inviting setting.

The 99-cent tacos are particularly notable, providing a low-cost way to enjoy a Mexican restaurant favorite. The $4.50 queso and chips and $7.50 solo nachos add options for guests who prefer appetizers or shareable food.

Margarita specials starting at $6.38 and bottled domestic beer at $3.75 add value for adults who want a beverage with their meal.

For parents, the kids-eat-free promotion offers another reason to consider an early family dinner.

For guests who value their surroundings, the beautiful interior decor and ample parking make for an enjoyable visit.

Visit Casa Juarez Mexican Town for Happy Hour

For anyone looking for Mexican restaurant happy hour specials in Maryland Heights, Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers an appealing mix of food, drinks, atmosphere, and value.

With 99-cent tacos, discounted queso and nachos, house margaritas, beer specials, and a kids-eat-free promotion, the restaurant provides several ways to enjoy an afternoon meal or an early evening gathering.

Happy Hour: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Casa Juarez Mexican Town, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Dining: Dine-in only for advertised specials

Whether meeting friends, spending time with family, or simply looking for an affordable Mexican dining experience, guests can explore the restaurant’s happy hour menu and enjoy its welcoming surroundings.

Happy hour prices and promotions are subject to change. Customers should confirm participating days, applicable restrictions, and current offers directly with the restaurant before visiting.

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