Stock Market This Week Ends Flat Before Labor Day

NEW YORK, NY – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Stock Market – The U.S. stock market finished a volatile, holiday-shortened trading week nearly unchanged as investors wrestled with rising oil prices, elevated Treasury yields, renewed geopolitical tensions, and dramatically shifting expectations about what the Federal Reserve could do at its September meeting.

Trading ended Friday, Sept. 4, ahead of the three-day Labor Day weekend. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day.

Despite sizable moves from one session to another, the major indexes ultimately went almost nowhere for the week. The S&P 500 gained approximately 0.1%, the Nasdaq Composite advanced about 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined roughly 0.3%. The small-cap Russell 2000 gained about 0.1%.

US Stock Market – Major U.S. Index Snapshot

Index Sept. 4 Close Friday Change Weekly Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 53,414.25 -0.5% -0.3% S&P 500 7,718.60 -0.4% +0.1% Nasdaq Composite 26,506.99 -0.3% +0.4% Russell 2000 2,975.65 +0.2% +0.1%

US Stock Market: The weekly numbers mask considerable volatility.

The S&P 500 began the week following an Aug. 28 close of 7,711.76, while the Dow finished the prior Friday at 53,559.99 and the Nasdaq at 26,402.42.

By Friday afternoon, all three were essentially back in the same neighborhood.

The market’s struggle reflected an increasingly complicated question for investors: Is the U.S. economy strong enough to withstand higher interest rates, or will continued economic strength force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further?

Friday’s employment report intensified that debate.

US Stock Market – Strong Jobs Report Changes the Fed Debate

US Stock Market: The most important economic report of the week arrived Friday morning.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nonfarm payroll employment increased by 162,000 jobs in August, dramatically stronger than Wall Street expectations. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1%.

Employment increased notably in food services and drinking places and local government education, while the information sector lost jobs.

The government also revised June and July payroll figures upward by a combined 55,000 jobs.

Instead of celebrating the employment strength, Wall Street quickly focused on what it could mean for interest rates.

Financial markets increased their expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points when policymakers meet Sept. 15-16. The implied probability of a September increase rose to about 58% on Friday, up from about 49% Thursday.

That reaction sent Treasury yields higher.

The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield climbed to approximately 4.38%, while the benchmark 10-year yield moved to roughly 4.78%.

Higher Treasury yields can pressure stock valuations because investors can obtain better returns from government securities while companies face higher borrowing costs.

Growth stocks can be particularly sensitive because much of their valuation depends on profits expected years into the future.

US Stock Market – Tuesday Opens September With Heavy Selling

US Stock Market: September began on a difficult note.

Stocks fell sharply Tuesday as rising crude oil prices, a global bond selloff and renewed fighting involving the United States and Iran raised fears that energy-driven inflation could complicate the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight.

The Dow dropped 418.97 points, or 0.79%, to 52,766.93. The S&P 500 declined 54.67 points, or 0.71%, to 7,631.47, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 271.11 points, or 1.03%, to 26,099.77.

Energy stocks were among the relative winners as crude prices surged, but consumer discretionary stocks suffered.

Oil became one of the week’s most important market variables.

Brent crude jumped more than $4 Tuesday to settle around $94.65 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed roughly $4.46 to $90.22 per barrel as traders assessed potential supply disruptions stemming from renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities.

By the end of the week, WTI had gained roughly 9.7%, while Brent rose about 9.3%, making energy costs an increasingly important factor in inflation forecasts.

That matters for equities because sustained higher energy costs could put upward pressure on transportation, manufacturing, and consumer expenses while giving the Federal Reserve another reason to remain restrictive.

US Stock Market – Stocks Rebound Wednesday

US Stock Market: Wall Street recovered some lost ground Wednesday.

The Dow gained 295.01 points, or 0.56%, to 53,061.89. The S&P 500 rose 35.16 points, or 0.46%, to 7,666.63, while the Nasdaq climbed 118.05 points, or 0.45%, to 26,217.83.

Small-cap stocks performed particularly well, with the Russell 2000 rising about 1.1%.

Materials led the major S&P sectors, while real estate was the only sector to finish lower.

Corporate earnings helped shift attention back toward underlying business fundamentals.

Dell Technologies jumped 15.8% Wednesday after raising its annual sales and earnings forecasts amid booming demand for artificial-intelligence servers.

Dell raised its annual revenue forecast to about $192 billion, up from $167 billion, and boosted its adjusted earnings forecast to $25.50 per share. The company reported record demand for AI infrastructure as technology companies continued investing aggressively in data centers.

Dell’s results reinforced one of the most important bullish forces supporting the market throughout 2026: continued capital spending related to artificial intelligence.

US Stock Market – Thursday Produces the Week’s Biggest Rally

US Stock Market: Thursday delivered the strongest session of the week.

The Dow surged 624.16 points, or 1.18%, to 53,686.11. The S&P 500 climbed 81.11 points, or 1.06%, to 7,747.71, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 366.23 points, or 1.40%, to 26,584.06.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was the catalyst.

Waller said he would support leaving interest rates unchanged if upcoming economic data showed inflation pressures were easing.

Investors quickly reduced their expectations for a September rate increase. The implied probability dropped to roughly 50% Thursday from more than 63% Wednesday.

Treasury yields moved lower in response.

The 10-year yield fell toward 4.74%, while the two-year yield retreated to around 4.32%.

Technology shares responded positively.

Nvidia gained about 1.8% following news that it would acquire artificial-intelligence developer platform Hugging Face for approximately $12.9 billion.

Snowflake surged 16.6% after issuing strong revenue guidance, helping boost software stocks including ServiceNow, Salesforce and Adobe.

Broadcom moved in the opposite direction after its revenue forecast failed to meet unusually high expectations surrounding AI-related demand, highlighting how demanding Wall Street valuations have become for companies tied to artificial intelligence.

US Stock Market – Friday Jobs Surprise Reverses Part of Rally

Thursday’s optimism did not fully hold up in Friday’s employment report.

The Dow fell 272 points, the S&P 500 lost about 29 points, and the Nasdaq dropped approximately 77 points.

The decline was relatively modest given the large surprise in payroll growth, suggesting investors still viewed economic resilience as supportive of corporate earnings even as they worried about interest rates.

Consumer discretionary stocks were the weakest major S&P 500 group Friday.

Semiconductors, however, bucked the broader trend. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained approximately 3.4% Friday, although the group remained substantially below its earlier quarterly levels.

Several individual stocks recorded significant moves.

Lululemon Athletica fell 17.4% after lowering its full-year revenue and profit forecasts.

Adobe fell 6.7% after announcing that longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen would be succeeded by Anil Chakravarthy.

Credit-scoring companies also came under substantial selling pressure after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders to accept the VantageScore credit-scoring system.

Fair Isaac fell 16.7%, Equifax declined 6.4%, and TransUnion dropped 5.9%.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares weakened sharply Friday amid pressure on several large technology-related companies.

US Stock Market – Economic Data Shows Continued Expansion

US Stock Market: The jobs report was not the only data suggesting that the American economy remains resilient.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that its Manufacturing PMI registered 54.6% in August, marking an eighth consecutive month of manufacturing expansion, although the reading slipped one percentage point from July.

Services activity appeared even stronger.

The August ISM Services PMI reached 55.4%, up 1.3 percentage points from July. Business activity reached 61.7%, while new orders climbed to 60.9%.

Employment, however, remained below the expansion threshold at 47.8%.

The ISM report also showed persistent pricing pressure, highlighting the economic challenge facing the Federal Reserve: activity remains healthy while inflationary pressures have not disappeared.

US Stock Market – Investor Money Moves Toward Safety

US Stock Market: Fund-flow statistics suggested investors remained cautious despite the market’s resilience.

U.S. equity funds recorded approximately $11.12 billion in net outflows during the week ending Sept. 2, marking a second consecutive weekly withdrawal.

Large-cap funds suffered the biggest redemptions, while technology, financial, and industrial sector funds also recorded outflows.

At the same time, U.S. money-market funds attracted nearly $48.8 billion, illustrating continued demand for high-yielding cash alternatives amid geopolitical and interest-rate uncertainty.

US Stock Market – What Investors Will Watch After Labor Day

US Stock Market: Wall Street returns Tuesday, Sept. 8, with attention quickly shifting from employment to inflation.

The next major tests will be the Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index, which could determine whether the Federal Reserve has enough evidence to raise rates at its Sept. 15-16 meeting.

The economic picture has become increasingly complicated.

Strong employment, expanding manufacturing, robust services activity and continued AI investment support the argument that the U.S. economy remains healthy.

At the same time, rising crude oil prices, elevated Treasury yields and persistent inflation pressures increase the risk of additional monetary tightening.

That tension explains why the major indexes could swing substantially during the week yet finish almost exactly where they started.

For investors heading into the Labor Day weekend, the week’s message was relatively straightforward: corporate earnings and economic growth remain supportive, but interest rates, inflation and geopolitics continue to determine how much investors are willing to pay for that growth.

The S&P 500 entered the long weekend at 7,718.60, up approximately 12.8% for 2026. The Nasdaq Composite remained up about 14% year to date, the Dow approximately 11.1%, and the Russell 2000 roughly 19.9%.

The next inflation reports could determine whether September’s first turbulent week was simply another bout of volatility near record territory—or the beginning of a broader adjustment to the possibility that U.S. interest rates may remain higher for longer.

Market Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or financial planning guidance. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.