Wall Street Ends Week Higher as Fed Risks Rise

NEW YORK – August 28, 2026 (STL.News) Wall Street – U.S. stocks finished modestly lower Friday as investors weighed a tougher message on inflation from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh against another week of generally resilient corporate earnings and continued enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence.

The decline ended an otherwise positive week for the three major large-cap U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each gained about 0.5% for the week, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8%. Small-cap stocks moved in the opposite direction, with the Russell 2000 losing 1.5%.

Friday’s trading demonstrated the competing forces currently driving Wall Street. Corporate profits and AI-related investment continue to support stock valuations, but stubborn inflation and the possibility of another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase are putting upward pressure on Treasury yields and creating uncertainty for investors.

Wall Street – Major U.S. Index Snapshot

Index Friday Close Friday Change Weekly Change 2026 YTD S&P 500 7,711.76 -0.25% +0.5% +12.7% Dow Jones Industrial Average 53,559.99 -0.02% +0.5% +11.4% Nasdaq Composite 26,402.42 -0.52% +0.8% +13.6% Russell 2000 2,972.37 -1.39% -1.5% +19.8%

The S&P 500 lost 19.23 points Friday, while the Dow slipped just 9.45 points. The Nasdaq declined 138.93 points, and the Russell 2000 fell 41.97 points. Despite Friday’s losses, the three large-cap benchmarks remained positive for the week.

Wall Street – Fed Inflation Warning Moves Markets

Wall Street: The Federal Reserve provided the day’s most important market-moving development.

Warsh delivered his first Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium speech as Fed chair and emphasized that the central bank’s 2% inflation objective remains firm.

“The Fed’s price-stability objective of 2 percent, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, is a firm, fixed target,” Warsh said.

Warsh noted that the 12-month PCE inflation rate stands at 3.7%, while the six-month change is running at 4.1%. He said recent summer inflation readings, while better than expected, did not convince him that underlying inflation trends had meaningfully improved.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported this week that the PCE price index was up 3.7% from a year earlier in July, unchanged from June and still well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective.

Warsh stopped short of promising a September rate increase, describing his approach as a commitment to policy discipline rather than a predetermined decision.

However, investors interpreted the speech as distinctly hawkish.

Reuters reported that market pricing for a September rate increase jumped from approximately 35% before the speech to more than 55% afterward.

That shift was especially visible in the bond market. The yield on the two-year Treasury climbed to approximately 4.36%, while the U.S. dollar strengthened.

Higher Treasury yields can create a headwind for stocks because they raise borrowing costs and offer investors more attractive alternatives to equities. High-growth technology companies can be particularly sensitive because higher rates reduce the present value investors assign to future earnings.

Wall Street – Nvidia and AI Remain Major Market Forces

Technology stocks demonstrated that sensitivity Friday.

Nvidia fell approximately 4.6%, giving back part of Thursday’s powerful rally. Marvell Technology dropped more than 10% amid uncertainty surrounding its AI-chip business, while PayPal fell 12.7%.

The declines followed a much stronger Thursday session.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% Thursday, the Dow advanced 0.2%, and the Nasdaq surged 1.6%. Nvidia was the biggest contributor after reporting better-than-expected results and issuing an optimistic revenue forecast that helped reinforce expectations that massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure will continue.

Nvidia’s outlook suggested revenue could increase approximately 70% in the coming fiscal year, helping reassure investors that the AI investment cycle remains a powerful earnings driver.

That optimism is important because the technology sector has played an outsized role in the broader market’s advance.

At the same time, the week’s trading showed that strong earnings may not completely insulate technology shares from changes in interest-rate expectations.

Wall Street – Oil, Bonds and Economic Data Influenced the Week

Energy markets also played a role.

Stocks advanced Tuesday as oil prices declined and Treasury yields eased. Brent crude fell 3.6% that day despite continued tensions involving the United States and Iran. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, the Dow advanced 0.3%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Monday had produced a more cautious beginning to the week. The S&P 500 declined 0.3%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%, while the Dow managed a 0.3% increase as investors waited for Nvidia’s earnings and Warsh’s Jackson Hole address.

Oil prices, Treasury yields, inflation, and Fed policy remain particularly important. A sustained increase in energy prices could add additional inflation pressure, while falling oil prices could provide some relief.

Investor caution was also visible in fund flows. U.S. equity funds recorded approximately $22.33 billion in net withdrawals during the week through Aug. 26, according to data reported by Reuters. It was the largest weekly outflow since March. Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted approximately $7.12 billion.

Wall Street – Previous Week Was Considerably Weaker

This week’s gains improved on the previous trading week ending Aug. 21.

All four major indexes declined during that period:

S&P 500: -1.4%

-1.4% Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.8%

-0.8% Nasdaq Composite: -2.1%

-2.1% Russell 2000: -1.6%

The S&P 500 lost 111.39 points during the previous week, while the Dow fell 455.40 points. The Nasdaq dropped 548.71 points, and the Russell 2000 declined 50.54 points.

Stocks staged a recovery on Friday, Aug. 21, with the Dow jumping 517.80 points, or 1%, and the S&P 500 gaining 0.4%, but those gains were insufficient to erase the week’s earlier losses.

Rising government bond yields and geopolitical concerns were important sources of pressure during that week. Long-term Treasury yields climbed as investors worried about persistent inflation, government debt, and higher financing costs. The 30-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007 during the week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq consequently ended three-week winning streaks, while the Dow recorded its second consecutive weekly decline.

Comparing the two weeks illustrates how quickly Wall Street sentiment can shift.

The week ending Aug. 21 was dominated by higher yields and risk reduction. The week ending Aug. 28 brought renewed optimism from Nvidia and AI-related earnings before Warsh’s Friday speech returned inflation and monetary policy to the center of investors’ attention.

Wall Street – Small Caps Send a Different Signal

The Russell 2000 deserves particular attention.

Although the index remains up approximately 19.8% in 2026 — the strongest year-to-date performance among the four benchmarks — it fell 1.5% this week and dropped 1.4% Friday alone.

Smaller companies are often more sensitive to borrowing costs because they generally have less access to inexpensive financing than America’s largest corporations.

Continued weakness in small caps alongside rising Treasury yields could therefore signal tightening financial conditions.

What Wall Street Watches Next

Investors now turn toward another potentially important week.

The August U.S. employment report is scheduled for Sept. 4 and could significantly influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting. Markets ended Friday pricing roughly a 57% probability of a rate increase, according to Reuters.

A stronger-than-expected employment report could reinforce the argument that the economy remains strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policy. A substantially weaker report could complicate the Fed’s decision, particularly if inflation remains well above target.

Investors will also receive manufacturing and services-sector data, while Broadcom, Dell Technologies and Palo Alto Networks are among companies expected to report earnings.

Corporate earnings remain a significant source of support. Reuters reported that second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies rose about 34.5% from a year earlier.

Wall Street therefore enters September facing a familiar conflict: corporate earnings remain strong, AI investment continues to support technology companies, and the major indexes have produced double-digit gains in 2026, but inflation remains considerably above the Federal Reserve’s target.

For investors, Treasury yields, employment data, inflation readings and expectations surrounding the September Fed meeting may determine whether the market’s 2026 advance continues or encounters a period of greater volatility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Market conditions can change rapidly, and investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.