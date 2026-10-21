Casa Juarez Mexican Town Unveils Daily Drink Specials

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) Casa Juarez Mexican Town, a popular Mexican restaurant at 12710 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, Missouri, is giving customers another reason to visit with a lineup of daily drink specials featuring margaritas, imported and domestic beers, sangrias, and tropical frozen cocktails.

Known for its colorful, Mexican-inspired atmosphere, extensive food menu, and strong online ratings, Casa Juarez Mexican Town has become a recognizable dining destination in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The restaurant’s seven-day drink promotion offers something different each day, from Monday’s house margarita discount to Sunday’s sangria selections. The specials let customers enjoy their favorite Mexican dishes alongside refreshing beverages at promotional prices.

Whether planning a casual lunch, an evening with friends, a family dinner, or a weekend celebration, Casa Juarez Mexican Town combines traditional Mexican hospitality with an inviting atmosphere and an extensive selection of food and beverages.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town Earns Strong Customer Ratings

One of the restaurant’s most significant advantages is its established online reputation.

As of October 2026, Casa Juarez Mexican Town has earned impressive ratings across several customer review platforms, reflecting its popularity among local residents and visitors.

Published customer ratings include:

Google: 4.3 out of 5 stars, with more than 3,000 customer reviews.

4.3 out of 5 stars, with more than 3,000 customer reviews. Facebook: Approximately 88% recommended, according to the restaurant’s published review summary.

Approximately 88% recommended, according to the restaurant’s published review summary. DoorDash: 4.6 out of 5 stars, with more than 50 customer ratings reported in the same summary.

4.6 out of 5 stars, with more than 50 customer ratings reported in the same summary. Tripadvisor: 3.8 out of 5 stars, based on 64 reviews.

These ratings represent substantial customer engagement, particularly on Google, where thousands of diners have shared their experiences.

Customer feedback often highlights the restaurant’s decorative interior, Mexican menu, margaritas, and welcoming atmosphere. Individual experiences vary, but the overall volume of reviews demonstrates the restaurant’s visibility within the regional dining market.

For customers researching Mexican restaurants in Maryland Heights, Creve Coeur, Bridgeton, St. Ann, and surrounding communities, Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers an established destination with a substantial history of customer feedback.

Daily Drink Specials Give Customers Seven Reasons to Visit

Casa Juarez Mexican Town’s daily drink promotions feature a different selection each day, making it convenient for customers to plan visits around their favorite beverages.

Monday – House Margarita Monday

Start the week with a refreshing margarita and a special offer.

Buy one house margarita and get the second at 50% off.

Monday’s promotion appeals to customers who enjoy the restaurant’s traditional house margaritas.

The offer also gives customers a chance to start the week with dinner and drinks in a relaxed setting. Guests can pair their margaritas with tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, or another selection from the restaurant’s extensive menu.

Tuesday – Tipsy Tuesday

Tuesday brings one of the restaurant’s distinctive margarita creations.

Presidente Margarita – $10.99

This specialty beverage combines a house margarita topped with Presidente brandy, creating a variation on the traditional margarita.

The added brandy creates a different flavor profile for guests exploring the restaurant’s cocktail selections.

Tipsy Tuesday gives customers another reason to visit Casa Juarez Mexican Town during the week, whether enjoying dinner with friends or relaxing after work.

Wednesday – Wild Wednesday

For customers who prefer margaritas served by the pitcher, Wednesday offers an attractive promotional price.

House Margarita Pitcher – $18.99

Wild Wednesday features the restaurant’s house margarita pitcher at a special price.

The pitcher option is particularly appealing for adult groups enjoying dinner together, with drinks intended to be shared responsibly.

With Casa Juarez’s spacious dining room and broad menu, Wednesday can be a great option for social gatherings, group dinners, and midweek celebrations.

Thursday – Thirsty Thursday

Thursday shifts the spotlight from margaritas to draft beer.

Imported Draft Beer – $4.60

Domestic Draft Beer – $3.99

Thirsty Thursday lets beer enthusiasts enjoy discounted draft selections alongside Mexican cuisine.

Beer pairs naturally with many traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, including tacos, fajitas, burritos, nachos, and grilled meats.

The Thursday promotion also offers a lower-priced alternative to specialty cocktails while keeping the restaurant’s lively dining experience.

Friday – Fruity Fridays

Friday introduces two colorful margarita selections designed for customers who enjoy fruit-inspired cocktails.

Blue Margarita – $12.99

Pomegranate Margarita – $11.25

Fruity Fridays offers two distinctive options to kick off the weekend.

The blue margarita offers a visually striking cocktail selection, while the pomegranate margarita provides a fruit-inspired alternative to the classic house margarita.

Friday evenings are traditionally popular for restaurant visits, celebrations, and gatherings with friends.

With its decorative interior, full-service bar, and Mexican menu, Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers a setting for customers looking to start the weekend with dinner and specialty drinks.

Saturday – Saturday Sips

Saturday’s promotion focuses on tropical frozen cocktails and imported bottled beer.

Frozen Piña Colada, Passion Fruit, or Banana Margarita – $9.99

Imported Bottled Beer – $4.99

Saturday Sips offers customers a choice between tropical frozen beverages and imported bottled beer.

The frozen cocktail selections offer a refreshing alternative to traditional margaritas, especially for customers who prefer sweeter, fruit-forward drinks.

The imported bottled beer promotion gives guests another beverage option while enjoying lunch, dinner, or a weekend gathering.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town’s atmosphere makes Saturday an appealing time for celebrations, social occasions, and dining with family and friends.

Sunday – Sangria Sunday

Casa Juarez Mexican Town closes out its weekly drink promotion with two sangria selections.

Sangria – $7.19

Sangria Margarita – $12.99

Sangria Sunday offers guests a refreshing way to finish the weekend.

Traditional sangria is a popular wine-based beverage with fruit flavors, while the sangria margarita combines two familiar drink styles.

These selections complement the restaurant’s weekend dining experience, whether customers are visiting for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Important: All daily drink specials, prices, selections, and availability are subject to change at any time without notice. Customers should confirm current offers and applicable conditions directly with Casa Juarez Mexican Town before ordering.

An Extensive Mexican Menu Complements the Drink Specials

Although the new daily promotions highlight the restaurant’s beverage selections, food remains central to the Casa Juarez Mexican Town experience.

The restaurant describes its cuisine as a mix of authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex favorites, offering options for a wide range of customers.

Its featured menu selections include classic fajitas, carne asada, tacos, chimichangas, fajita nachos, guacamole, and queso with chips.

The restaurant’s distinctive offerings include Parrillada Juarez Fajitas, Tacos del Norte, Three Amigos Chimichangas, and traditional Mexican-inspired dishes made with a variety of ingredients.

Customers looking for lighter options can explore vegetarian selections, while diners seeking heartier meals can choose grilled meats, combination plates, and seafood dishes.

Casa Juarez also offers breakfast and brunch selections, expanding its appeal beyond traditional lunch and dinner service.

One featured specialty is Concha French Toast, which incorporates the flavors and textures of Mexican sweet bread into a breakfast favorite.

This broad menu gives customers flexibility when choosing food to accompany the daily beverage promotions.

A Colorful Dining Experience in Maryland Heights

Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers more than a conventional restaurant dining room.

Its Mexican-inspired design, decorative features, and spacious interior create an atmosphere that immerses guests in a lively Mexican town.

The restaurant’s distinctive surroundings recur in customer reviews, with visitors often commenting on the interior decorations and overall ambiance.

For diners seeking a restaurant suitable for birthdays, family celebrations, business lunches, or casual gatherings, Casa Juarez provides a versatile setting.

The restaurant also offers private dining, catering, and group experiences.

These services expand its appeal to customers planning events beyond a typical restaurant visit.

Its location along Dorsett Road also makes it easy for customers traveling from Maryland Heights and nearby St. Louis County communities.

Convenient Location for St. Louis County Diners

Casa Juarez Mexican Town is located at 12710 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043, making it accessible to customers throughout the surrounding region.

Maryland Heights is home to residential neighborhoods, office developments, entertainment destinations, and hospitality businesses.

The restaurant’s location makes it a convenient choice for area residents, employees, visitors, and travelers looking for Mexican cuisine.

Customers from Creve Coeur, Bridgeton, St. Ann, Earth City, Overland, and neighboring communities can consider Casa Juarez for lunch, dinner, weekend dining, or special occasions.

The restaurant offers dine-in service, takeout, and delivery, so customers can enjoy its food in different settings.

Its official website also provides access to menus, online ordering information, and additional restaurant details.

Why Casa Juarez Mexican Town Deserves a Visit

With thousands of customer reviews, an extensive menu, and a distinctive atmosphere, Casa Juarez Mexican Town continues to attract attention in the competitive St. Louis restaurant market.

Daily drink promotions add another dimension to the dining experience by giving customers a reason to return throughout the week.

Margarita enthusiasts can choose among traditional, premium, fruity, and frozen variations. Beer drinkers can take advantage of Thursday and Saturday promotions, while sangria fans have a dedicated Sunday special.

The variety lets customers choose a day based on their preferred beverage rather than waiting for an occasional happy-hour promotion.

More importantly, the drink specials complement an established Mexican restaurant offering breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and group dining options.

For anyone looking for Mexican food in Maryland Heights, Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers a combination of cuisine, atmosphere, customer recognition, and daily beverage promotions.

Guests interested in the specials are encouraged to visit the restaurant, explore the menu, and confirm current promotions.

Visit Casa Juarez Mexican Town

Restaurant: Casa Juarez Mexican Town

Address: 12710 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: (314) 317-9404

Website: https://casa-juarezstl.com/

Restaurant Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hours are subject to change.

Daily Drink Specials: Available Monday through Sunday, with different promotional beverages featured each day.

Please note: All alcoholic beverage promotions are intended for customers 21 years of age or older. Valid identification may be required. Drink responsibly. Prices, offers, serving sizes, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact the restaurant to confirm current promotions before visiting.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town invites customers to experience its Mexican-inspired atmosphere, extensive food menu, and daily drink specials at its Maryland Heights location.