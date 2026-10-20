Mexican Barrel House Brings Premium Spirits to Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, MO – October 20, 2026 (STL.News) Mexican Barrel House, located at 1085 North Mason Road near Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, offers more than traditional Mexican dining. With an expansive selection of premium tequila, smoky mezcal, handcrafted cocktails, Mexican wines, and a welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant has created a destination for guests who appreciate authentic Mexican flavors and distinctive spirits.

Whether visitors plan an afternoon happy hour, an evening with friends, a family dinner, or a private celebration, Mexican Barrel House pairs a diverse food and beverage menu with catering services and private dining.

One of the restaurant’s most appealing features is its emphasis on Mexican drinking traditions, particularly its collection of tequilas and mezcals. These spirits have become increasingly popular with American consumers looking for something beyond conventional cocktails.

At Mexican Barrel House, guests can explore those traditions while enjoying Mexican-inspired cuisine and a comfortable setting in the heart of Creve Coeur.

Discover the Smoky Side of Mexico With Premium Mezcal

Mezcal is one of Mexico’s most distinctive spirits, celebrated for its complex flavors, traditional production methods, and deep cultural heritage.

Mexican Barrel House invites guests to explore Mexico’s smoky side through its mezcal offerings, whether they prefer the spirit neat or in a handcrafted cocktail.

Unlike tequila, which must be made from blue Weber agave, mezcal can come from several agave varieties. Traditional production often involves roasting harvested agave hearts in underground pits, a process that can contribute the smoky characteristics many mezcals are known for.

However, mezcal offers considerably more than smoke.

Depending on the agave variety, growing conditions, and production methods, its flavor profile may include earthy, herbal, floral, mineral, citrus, and roasted notes.

These characteristics make mezcal especially appealing to both experienced spirits enthusiasts and first-time drinkers.

Mexican Barrel House highlights this versatility with its signature mezcal cocktails, letting the spirit’s earthy, smoky qualities complement other ingredients.

For guests who enjoy exploring premium spirits, sipping mezcal offers an opportunity to appreciate the differences between individual expressions. Those who prefer cocktails can experience how mezcal introduces additional depth to familiar drink styles.

The result is a beverage experience that extends beyond the traditional margarita.

An Expansive Collection of Premium Tequilas

Tequila enthusiasts will also find plenty to explore at Mexican Barrel House.

The restaurant highlights its premium selection of hand-poured tequilas, giving guests a chance to experience one of Mexico’s most internationally recognized spirits.

Tequila is produced primarily in the Mexican state of Jalisco and certain authorized regions using blue Weber agave.

Different production and aging methods create noticeably different characteristics.

Blanco tequila generally emphasizes fresh agave character, often showing citrus, pepper, and herbal notes.

Reposado tequila, aged in oak for at least two months, can develop additional complexity, including vanilla, caramel, and subtle wood characteristics.

Añejo tequila, aged for at least one year, frequently offers richer flavors influenced by extended barrel maturation.

These distinctions give customers a reason to explore tequila beyond its traditional role in mixed drinks.

Mexican Barrel House’s premium selection appeals to enthusiasts who appreciate carefully chosen spirits and guests looking to discover new favorites.

For those who enjoy tequila neat, the experience can be as much about understanding the spirit as enjoying the drink.

Craft Cocktails and Margaritas Add Another Dimension

While premium tequila and mezcal draw many guests, Mexican Barrel House also emphasizes handcrafted cocktails and margaritas.

A thoughtfully prepared cocktail can introduce guests to ingredients and flavor combinations they might not ordinarily try.

Mezcal, for example, can add an earthy, smoky foundation to a cocktail, while tequila offers a versatile base for citrus-forward and refreshing drinks.

The restaurant’s beverage offerings accommodate different preferences, from guests who appreciate classic margaritas to those seeking more adventurous combinations.

For groups, the cocktail menu gives everyone an option that suits their tastes.

One guest may prefer a traditional margarita, while another may choose a mezcal-based creation or a premium tequila served neat.

This variety helps make Mexican Barrel House appealing for casual get-togethers, after-work gatherings, celebrations, and evenings out.

Mexican Wines Offer a Distinctive Alternative

Another noteworthy feature is the restaurant’s Mexican wine selection.

Although Mexico is widely recognized for tequila and mezcal, its winemaking heritage stretches back centuries.

Today, Mexican wine regions, particularly Baja California’s Valle de Guadalupe, have attracted growing attention for producing distinctive red, white, and blended wines.

Mexican wines can offer a compelling alternative to more familiar selections from California, France, Italy, and other established wine-producing regions.

For guests who prefer wine over cocktails or spirits, the restaurant’s Mexican wine offerings provide another way to explore the country’s culinary culture.

Wine can also complement Mexican cuisine exceptionally well.

Depending on the variety, a Mexican red wine may pair with smoked meats and richly seasoned dishes, while a crisp white wine can complement seafood, citrus, and lighter preparations.

Adding Mexican wines adds another layer to the restaurant’s beverage program and gives customers a chance to discover wines they may not find at many other local establishments.

Happy Hour Offers 25% Savings on Drinks and Appetizers

Mexican Barrel House also offers an extended happy hour designed to make afternoon dining and drinks more affordable.

Happy hour is offered Monday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During those hours, the restaurant offers 25% off all margaritas, beers, and rail spirits.

Guests can also enjoy 25% off selected food offerings, including ribs, guacamole, and cheese dip.

The combination of discounted drinks and appetizers makes happy hour attractive for coworkers meeting after work, friends gathering in the afternoon, and couples looking for a relaxed dining experience.

The six-day schedule gives guests flexibility if they can’t visit during a conventional weekday happy hour.

It also allows Saturday visitors to take advantage of the advertised specials.

With margaritas and beer among the discounted beverages, the promotion accommodates a range of preferences.

The discounted appetizers offer an opportunity to enjoy familiar Mexican flavors alongside a favorite beverage.

Guests should confirm current promotional terms and eligible items with the restaurant before visiting.

Mexican Cuisine Complements the Beverage Experience

Although its premium spirits are a major attraction, Mexican Barrel House remains a full-service restaurant offering a substantial selection of Mexican and Mexican-inspired dishes.

Its published menu includes familiar favorites, smoked-meat specialties, and creative combinations.

Shareable selections include guacamole, queso dip, roasted salsa, smoked grilled wings, corn ribs, and brisket and papas.

The menu also features soups, salads, bowls, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, and combination dinners.

These offerings let guests pair their preferred beverages with different styles of food.

Smoky mezcal may complement richly seasoned or grilled dishes, while a refreshing margarita can contrast spicy flavors.

Mexican wines also offer food pairing opportunities, particularly with meat, seafood, and dishes featuring complex sauces.

The restaurant’s blend of traditional Mexican flavors and smoked-meat influences sets its menu apart from more conventional Mexican dining options.

Mexican Barrel House also offers a private dining option for guests organizing special occasions.

The restaurant has a second-floor private dining room with a stated capacity of up to 45 people.

This space suits birthday celebrations, anniversary dinners, business gatherings, family events, retirement parties, and other occasions where guests prefer a more private setting.

A dedicated dining area can be particularly valuable for organizations planning employee appreciation events, client dinners, or small company celebrations.

Families can also benefit from having a designated space for gatherings that bring together relatives and friends.

A full restaurant menu, premium spirits, cocktails, and Mexican wines add flexibility when planning an event.

Hosts interested in reserving the private dining room should contact the restaurant directly to discuss availability, seating arrangements, menus, and any applicable reservation requirements.

Catering Services Bring Mexican Flavors to Special Events

For customers who prefer to host an event elsewhere, Mexican Barrel House also offers catering services.

Catering provides an alternative for business lunches, corporate meetings, family celebrations, graduation parties, and other gatherings.

Mexican cuisine is particularly well suited to group dining because of its variety and flexibility.

Dishes featuring tacos, rice, beans, meats, vegetables, and traditional accompaniments can accommodate a broad range of guest preferences.

The restaurant’s catering service gives customers another way to enjoy its food without hosting a gathering at the restaurant.

Those interested in catering should contact Mexican Barrel House to discuss available menu selections, group sizes, pricing, delivery or pickup arrangements, and advance ordering requirements.

A Dining Destination in Creve Coeur

Located along North Mason Road near the Olive Boulevard commercial corridor, Mexican Barrel House serves residents, employees, and visitors throughout Creve Coeur and surrounding West St. Louis County communities.

The location is convenient for guests traveling from nearby neighborhoods and commercial districts.

Its combination of Mexican dining, premium tequila, mezcal, craft cocktails, and Mexican wines gives the restaurant several different reasons to visit.

Some guests may come primarily for dinner, while others may want to explore the premium spirits collection or take advantage of afternoon happy hour.

The private dining room and catering services extend the restaurant’s appeal beyond everyday dining.

For those interested in discovering the differences between tequila and mezcal, Mexican Barrel House offers a setting where Mexico’s agave spirits can become part of a broader culinary experience.

For customers who prefer a margarita, Mexican wine, or a familiar beer, the beverage program offers alternatives.

Visit Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur

Mexican Barrel House pairs a diverse Mexican-inspired menu with a beverage program that highlights premium agave spirits, signature cocktails, and Mexican wines.

Its extended happy hour, private dining, and catering make it an option for everything from a casual afternoon visit to a planned group celebration.

For tequila enthusiasts, the premium selection offers opportunities to explore different styles of Mexico’s most recognized spirit.

For mezcal lovers, the restaurant’s smoky cocktails and sipping selections introduce another dimension of Mexican drinking traditions.

For guests interested in Mexican wines, the restaurant offers an alternative to more conventional wine selections.

Whether you’re visiting for dinner, happy hour, or a special occasion, Mexican Barrel House offers Creve Coeur diners a place to explore Mexico’s food and spirits.

Restaurant information

Name: The Mexican Barrel House

The Mexican Barrel House Address: 1085 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

1085 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Phone: (314) 370-6010

(314) 370-6010 Website: https://themexicanbarrelhouse.com/

https://themexicanbarrelhouse.com/ Happy Hour: Monday–Saturday, 1–6 p.m.

Monday–Saturday, 1–6 p.m. Happy Hour Specials: 25% off margaritas, beers, rail spirits, ribs, guacamole, and cheese dip.

25% off margaritas, beers, rail spirits, ribs, guacamole, and cheese dip. Private Dining: Second-floor room accommodating up to 45 guests.

Second-floor room accommodating up to 45 guests. Catering: Available by arrangement.

Available by arrangement. Published business hours:

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to contact the restaurant to confirm current hours, happy hour promotions, private dining availability, and catering arrangements.

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