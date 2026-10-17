Zapp Thai Celebrates 13 Years in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – October 17, 2026 (STL.News) Zapp Thai Restaurant, a longtime favorite among Thai food enthusiasts in Edwardsville, Illinois, is celebrating its 13th year in business, marking more than a decade of serving authentic Thai cuisine and building a loyal following throughout the Metro East.

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Located at 1500 Troy Road in the Montclaire Shopping Center, Zapp Thai has become a familiar dining destination for residents seeking flavorful Asian cuisine, generous portions, and friendly service.

The restaurant’s continued success reflects the dedication of owner Wanlapa Injan, a Thai immigrant whose entrepreneurial journey represents the important contributions immigrant-owned businesses make to local communities.

After 13 years, Zapp Thai continues to attract longtime supporters, repeat customers, and new visitors eager to explore Thailand’s distinctive flavors.

Zapp Thai Celebrates 13 Years of Community Support

Running an independent restaurant for 13 years is a major achievement in an industry marked by intense competition, shifting consumer preferences, and rising operating costs.

Since opening in 2013, Zapp Thai has become part of the Edwardsville dining community, serving customers in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Collinsville, and surrounding areas.

The restaurant has developed a strong following through its extensive menu, traditional Thai dishes, and customer relationships.

For independent restaurants, customer loyalty is essential. Unlike national restaurant chains with extensive advertising budgets, smaller establishments often depend on personal recommendations, repeat business, and positive online reviews.

Zapp Thai’s longevity illustrates how important those relationships can become.

Customers who discover a favorite dish often return to enjoy it again and introduce friends, family members, and coworkers to the restaurant.

Over time, these relationships help transform an independent restaurant into an established community destination.

The restaurant’s 13th anniversary offers a chance to recognize the customers and supporters who have helped sustain its operations.

Thai Immigrant Wanlapa Injan Leads the Restaurant

Owner Wanlapa Injan represents the entrepreneurial spirit that has helped shape America’s diverse restaurant industry.

As a Thai immigrant, Injan brings a personal connection to the cuisine and cultural traditions Zapp Thai represents.

Thai cuisine is recognized internationally for its distinctive combinations of sweet, sour, salty, spicy, and savory flavors.

Traditional ingredients such as basil, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, coconut milk, chili peppers, and aromatic curry pastes create dishes that are both flavorful and memorable.

For many immigrant restaurant owners, preparing traditional foods is a way to share cultural heritage while building businesses in their adopted communities.

Zapp Thai offers Edwardsville-area residents a chance to experience those culinary traditions close to home.

In July 2025, the restaurant restructured, forming Zapp Thai Edwardsville, LLC, with Injan as owner and managing member.

According to the restaurant’s published business information, the restructuring was intended to maintain continuity in its menu, recipes, and daily operations.

For loyal customers, that commitment to familiar dishes and service matters most.

The restaurant remains independently operated and is not legally affiliated with Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Authentic Thai Food Remains the Main Attraction

Zapp Thai’s appeal lies in its extensive menu of traditional Thai and Asian dishes.

Thai cuisine offers an exceptional variety of flavors, textures, and preparation styles, making it appealing to customers with different tastes and preferences.

Among the restaurant’s popular selections is Pad Thai, one of Thailand’s most recognizable dishes.

Pad Thai combines stir-fried rice noodles with a distinctive sauce, vegetables, eggs, and a choice of protein. Its balance of sweet, tangy, and savory flavors makes it a popular introduction to Thai cooking.

Another favorite is Drunken Noodles, a bold noodle dish featuring vegetables, basil, and savory seasonings.

Customers who prefer rich, aromatic meals can explore Zapp Thai’s curry selections.

Panang Curry, Red Curry, and other Thai curries combine fragrant spices and herbs with coconut milk, vegetables, and proteins.

The restaurant also offers Thai fried rice, Pad See Eew, soups, seafood dishes, salads and traditional appetizers.

Spring rolls, chicken satay, and crab Rangoon offer several options to begin their meals.

For more adventurous diners, dishes such as papaya salad, larb and other northeastern Thai specialties introduce flavors beyond the most familiar restaurant selections.

Vegetarian choices further expand the menu’s appeal.

Whether customers prefer mild dishes, spicy curries, noodles, or vegetable-based meals, Zapp Thai offers plenty of opportunities to try something different.

Strong Online Ratings Reflect Loyal Customers

One of the strongest indicators of Zapp Thai’s customer following is its favorable reputation across several online review platforms.

The restaurant has accumulated hundreds of reviews and thousands of customer ratings through restaurant directories and delivery services.

Its publicly documented ratings include:

Google: 4.4 out of 5 stars from 294 reviews, as recorded on October 17, 2026.

4.4 out of 5 stars from 294 reviews, as recorded on October 17, 2026. Tripadvisor: 4.2 out of 5 stars from 32 reviews.

4.2 out of 5 stars from 32 reviews. Yelp: 3.7 out of 5 stars from 114 reviews, as recorded on October 17, 2026 (we disagree with this rating, especially compared to Google and TripAdvisor)

The ratings come from different reporting periods and may change as customers submit additional reviews.

The DoorDash rating is particularly notable because it reflects a substantial number of customer orders and experiences.

Customer feedback on the platform includes positive comments about the restaurant’s red curry, drunken noodles, Thai fried rice, and other dishes.

One March 2026 review praised the Pad Ginger with Beef for its freshness, flavor, and generous portion size.

Other customers have praised the restaurant’s food quality, menu variety, and convenience.

Although individual experiences vary, the restaurant’s overall ratings demonstrate sustained customer interest and support.

For an independent restaurant celebrating 13 years in business, that customer loyalty is an important part of its story.

Thai Cuisine Adds Diversity to Edwardsville Dining

Edwardsville has developed a varied restaurant community that includes locally owned establishments, national chains, and international dining options.

Restaurants such as Zapp Thai contribute to that diversity by introducing customers to authentic regional cooking traditions.

Thai food is particularly appealing because it offers dishes suitable for many different occasions.

A bowl of Thai noodle soup can make for a comforting lunch, while a rich curry or stir-fried entrée makes for an enjoyable dinner.

Families can share appetizers and sample different dishes, while individuals can explore the menu at their own pace.

Thai cooking also encourages diners to experience flavor combinations that may differ from familiar American restaurant offerings.

Aromatic herbs, citrus, savory sauces, and spicy ingredients give the cuisine its distinctive identity.

For Edwardsville residents, having an established Thai restaurant nearby provides convenient access to those flavors without traveling to downtown St. Louis or other distant dining districts.

Convenient Dining, Carryout and Delivery

Zapp Thai’s location at 1500 Troy Road makes it accessible to customers throughout Edwardsville and neighboring communities.

The restaurant offers dine-in service, carryout, and delivery, giving customers flexibility to enjoy meals at home.

Customers can order online through the restaurant’s website, review menu selections, and place orders for pickup or delivery.

Delivery platforms such as DoorDash also provide another way for customers to enjoy Zapp Thai’s food.

This combination of traditional restaurant service and modern ordering convenience helps independent establishments remain competitive.

For busy families, students, and professionals, ordering a familiar meal online can make Zapp Thai an attractive dining option.

Supporting Independent Restaurants in the Metro East

Zapp Thai’s anniversary also highlights the broader importance of supporting locally owned restaurants.

Independent businesses contribute to their communities by creating jobs, buying goods and services, maintaining commercial properties, and expanding local dining options.

They also help establish a community’s unique identity.

An independently owned Thai restaurant offers a different experience from a national chain, often reflecting its owner’s cultural background and personal involvement.

For customers, choosing a local restaurant can mean supporting the people behind the business while enjoying food shaped by distinctive culinary traditions.

Zapp Thai’s 13-year history demonstrates the value of those relationships.

Its loyal supporters have helped sustain the restaurant through industry changes and the challenges independent operators routinely face.

Celebrating 13 Years and Looking Toward the Future

As Zapp Thai celebrates its 13th anniversary, the restaurant can thank longtime supporters while welcoming another generation of customers.

Its established presence in Edwardsville, extensive Thai menu, and strong customer ratings provide a solid foundation for continued growth.

For customers who have enjoyed Zapp Thai for years, the anniversary is an opportunity to return for a favorite dish and recognize the restaurant’s place in the community.

For those who have never visited, it is an invitation to discover the flavors of Thailand at a locally owned restaurant with more than a decade of experience.

Owner Wanlapa Injan’s journey as a Thai immigrant and restaurant entrepreneur also reminds us of the role small businesses play in America’s local economies.

Thirteen years after opening, Zapp Thai remains part of the Edwardsville restaurant landscape, supported by customers who appreciate its cuisine and continued presence.

Congratulations to Zapp Thai Restaurant on celebrating 13 years of serving Edwardsville and the surrounding Metro East communities.

Visit Zapp Thai Restaurant

Restaurant: Zapp Thai Restaurant

Zapp Thai Restaurant Owner: Wanlapa Injan

Wanlapa Injan Address: 1500 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

1500 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Telephone: (618) 656-6800

(618) 656-6800 Cuisine: Authentic Thai and Asian cuisine

Authentic Thai and Asian cuisine Services: Dine-in, carryout, and delivery

Dine-in, carryout, and delivery Website: https://ThaiRestaurantEdwardsville.com

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Thursday : 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

– : 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday : 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday : Noon–9 p.m.

: Noon–9 p.m. Sunday : 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

: 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday: Closed

Customers are encouraged to confirm operating hours before visiting.

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