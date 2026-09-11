Overseas Markets Slide on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas stock markets ended the latest overnight trading session broadly lower Friday, capping a turbulent week in which surging oil prices, escalating geopolitical risks, rising government bond yields and renewed expectations for interest-rate increases increasingly overshadowed enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks.

Asian equities suffered some of the most significant losses during Friday’s session, while European stocks attempted a modest recovery after falling sharply Thursday. Australia finished the week with its largest weekly decline in nearly six months.

The common thread connecting markets from Tokyo and Seoul to Sydney, Frankfurt and London has been the dramatic rise in energy prices and its potential impact on global inflation.

Brent crude briefly climbed to nearly $110 per barrel Friday before retreating toward $104 as reports of possible diplomatic efforts surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz provided some relief. Despite Friday’s pullback, Brent remained on track for a weekly increase of more than 8%.

That energy shock has significantly changed the global interest-rate outlook. Investors who had previously focused on eventual monetary easing are increasingly considering the possibility that several major central banks could instead raise rates to prevent another acceleration in inflation.

Overseas Markets – Overseas Market Snapshot

Market Latest/Close Daily Move Japan Nikkei 225 about 63,400 -1.9% South Korea KOSPI about 6,870 more than -2% Hong Kong Hang Seng about 24,750 lower China Shanghai Composite about 3,860 lower Australia S&P/ASX 200 8,741.20 -0.9% New Zealand S&P/NZX 50 13,580.33 -1.0% MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan — -1.5% Europe STOXX 600* about 638 +0.4% to +0.6%

*European markets were still trading Friday morning in the United States, meaning the European figures were not final closing numbers at the time of this report. Reuters reported the STOXX 600 remained approximately 1.5% lower for the week despite Friday’s early rebound.

Overseas Markets – Asian Markets End the Week Under Pressure

Japan and South Korea were among the hardest-hit major Asian markets Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped approximately 1.9%, according to Reuters’ latest global-market report. South Korea’s KOSPI was down more than 2% during the session as investors moved away from riskier assets.

The decline was particularly notable because enthusiasm for technology and semiconductors had helped support Asian equities earlier in the week. By Friday, however, investors appeared increasingly concerned that higher energy prices and rising interest rates could offset some economic benefits of continued technology investment.

The broader MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined approximately 1.5% Friday.

The reversal illustrates how quickly the market narrative changed during the week.

Investors entered the week with considerable attention focused on AI, semiconductor demand and technology-sector growth. They ended it concentrating heavily on crude oil, inflation and bond yields.

Overseas Markets – Australia Records Sharp Weekly Decline

Australia provided one of the clearest examples of the week’s deterioration in investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% Friday to close at 8,741.20, its lowest closing level since July 2. The Australian benchmark lost 2.1% for the week, marking its steepest weekly decline since mid-March.

Mining stocks were particularly weak.

BHP dropped 4.1%, while Rio Tinto declined 3.5%. Australia’s mining sector collectively fell 3.7% Friday as weaker commodity prices compounded broader concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Lithium producers fell even harder, with Liontown Resources down 8.6% and PLS down 7.4%.

Australian financial stocks provided one of the few bright spots, gaining about 1.1% after three consecutive declines.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 declined 1% to 13,580.33, its lowest close since late June.

Bond markets are adding another layer of pressure.

Australian government bond yields climbed above 5%, reaching their highest levels since 2011 as investors raised expectations of further monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Overseas Markets – Oil Becomes the Week’s Dominant Market Story

The most important financial-market development of the week may have occurred outside the stock market.

Crude oil prices surged as escalating Middle East hostilities and disruptions affecting major shipping routes raised concerns about global energy supplies.

Brent crude reached $109.97 per barrel Friday, its highest level in roughly four months, before reversing course. It later traded near $104.

West Texas Intermediate crude also retreated Friday, falling below $100 after earlier gains.

Even with the pullback, both major crude benchmarks remained on pace for weekly gains exceeding 8%.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important to global markets because of the enormous amount of energy that historically passes through the waterway.

Reuters reported vessel transits through the strait had fallen sharply, while attacks and threats involving other Middle Eastern shipping routes added another layer of uncertainty.

The energy disruption has consequences far beyond oil companies.

Higher crude prices can eventually translate into increased transportation, manufacturing, airline, agricultural and consumer costs. Those increases can then filter into broader inflation measurements.

That is precisely what central banks and bond investors are watching.

Overseas Markets – Global Bond Yields Surge

The accompanying bond-market selloff was another defining feature of the week.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield approached the psychologically important 5% level, while government borrowing costs rose sharply across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Reuters reported that benchmark 10-year yields among G7 economies rose by an average of nearly 19 basis points during the week, while two-year yields rose by an average of about 22 basis points.

Those moves matter for stock investors.

When government bonds offer higher yields, investors have a more attractive alternative to equities. Higher yields can therefore pressure stock valuations, particularly for high-growth technology companies whose valuations depend heavily on expectations for future earnings.

Higher government yields can also eventually translate into more expensive mortgages, corporate borrowing, automobile financing and other forms of credit.

The result is a difficult combination for markets: higher energy prices, higher inflation expectations and higher borrowing costs.

Overseas Markets – ECB Raises Interest Rates

Europe added another major development Thursday when the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

It was the ECB’s second rate increase of 2026.

The central bank is confronting an increasingly complicated inflation environment as the Middle East conflict drives energy costs higher. ECB officials indicated that inflation could remain above the central bank’s 2% target for an extended period.

The decision helped push European government bond yields to multi-year highs.

Several major financial institutions now expect additional ECB tightening. Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Citigroup expect another rate increase in December, while traders were pricing a very high probability of another quarter-point increase by then.

European stocks responded negatively on Thursday.

The STOXX 600 fell to a roughly two-month low following the ECB announcement before attempting to recover Friday.

By Friday morning, the index had risen approximately 0.4% to 0.6%, but remained down about 1.5% for the week, putting the European benchmark on course for its largest weekly decline in approximately two months.

Overseas Markets – A Dramatic Shift During the Trading Week

The previous overseas trading week can essentially be divided into two competing narratives.

The first was technology optimism.

Investors continued to show enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, semiconductor demand, and the enormous global investment being made in AI infrastructure. Technology shares helped support several Asian markets earlier in the week.

The second narrative ultimately became much more powerful: inflation and interest rates.

As oil moved above $100 per barrel and bond yields surged, investors increasingly questioned whether central banks would have to resume or extend monetary tightening.

JPMorgan economists now expect eight of nine major developed-market central banks to increase rates by the end of the year, according to Reuters. That group includes the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and several European central banks, along with the reserve banks of Australia and New Zealand.

That represents a significant shift in expectations.

Instead of asking when interest rates might decline, investors increasingly are asking whether rates will rise again — and by how much.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Three issues appear positioned to determine the direction of overseas markets in the coming sessions: oil prices, bond yields and central-bank policy.

Oil remains perhaps the most immediate variable.

A meaningful decline in crude prices could reduce inflation concerns and provide some relief to both stocks and bonds. Continued disruptions to Middle Eastern energy production or shipping, however, could push crude prices higher again and reinforce expectations for additional rate increases.

Bond yields are equally important.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was around 4.94% Friday after approaching 5%. A sustained move above 5% could create additional pressure across global equity markets because U.S. Treasury yields influence borrowing costs and asset valuations worldwide.

Investors are also watching the Federal Reserve after the ECB’s latest increase. Market pricing has moved sharply toward the possibility that the Fed could raise rates at its September meeting.

Bottom Line

Overseas markets are ending the trading week with considerably more uncertainty than they began it.

Asian equities suffered widespread losses Friday. Australia’s benchmark fell 2.1% for the week. European stocks were headed toward their largest weekly loss in approximately two months despite attempting to rebound Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the global bond market is signaling increasing concern about inflation, with government yields climbing across major economies.

The market equation has changed rapidly:

Rising oil prices ? higher inflation risk ? higher bond yields ? increased rate-hike expectations ? pressure on equities.

Technology and AI remain important long-term themes, but by the end of this week they were no longer powerful enough to overcome the macroeconomic pressures from energy prices and interest rates.

For overseas investors, the direction of crude oil — particularly developments involving the Strait of Hormuz and other critical Middle Eastern shipping routes — may remain one of the most important indicators to watch.

If oil remains above $100 per barrel for an extended period, inflation and interest-rate concerns could continue weighing on global equities.

If energy prices retreat and geopolitical tensions ease, battered overseas markets could find room to recover.

For now, however, Friday’s trading indicates that global investors are finishing the week in a decidedly more defensive posture than they began it.

Market data is current as of the morning of Sept. 11, 2026. Asian markets had completed Friday trading, while European markets remained open at the time of publication. Market information is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.