Overseas Markets Finish a Volatile Week Lower

September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas stock markets ended the holiday-shortened U.S. week on a generally cautious note, with Europe, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia recording weekly declines, while Hong Kong managed to buck the trend.

The trading week ending Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, was dominated by three interconnected themes: rising energy prices tied to continued U.S.-Iran tensions, a global bond-market selloff that pushed yields higher, and uncertainty over whether major central banks will need to keep raising interest rates to contain inflation.

There was some relief late in the week when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested the Fed could hold rates steady if inflation continued to moderate. However, Friday’s stronger-than-expected U.S. employment report revived expectations for another rate increase and kept pressure on global bond and equity markets.

Overseas Market Weekly Snapshot

Market Friday Close Weekly Performance STOXX Europe 600 649.88 -0.8% Euro STOXX 50 6,392.93 -1.4% Germany DAX — about -2.0% France CAC 40 — about -1.3% UK FTSE 100 — slightly lower Japan Nikkei 225 65,020.94 about -2.0% Japan TOPIX 4,103.23 Mixed/relatively resilient Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,650 about +0.6% South Korea KOSPI 6,687 -1.5% India Nifty 50 23,897.70 -1.2% India Sensex 76,515.43 -1.0% Australia ASX 200 around 9,000 about -1.0%

Weekly figures are rounded where appropriate and can differ slightly depending on closing-auction data and data-provider methodology.

Overseas Markets – European Markets

Europe had one of the more difficult weeks.

The STOXX Europe 600 finished Friday at 649.88, gaining about 0.1% for the session but declining approximately 0.8% for the week. The Euro STOXX 50 fell about 1.4% for the week, while Germany’s DAX lost roughly 2% and France’s CAC 40 dropped approximately 1.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was comparatively resilient but still ended the week marginally lower.

The principal problem wasn’t necessarily corporate earnings. It was the combination of oil, inflation and interest rates.

Brent crude climbed roughly 7% during the week, trading around $95 a barrel on Friday as investors continued to assess the U.S.-Iran conflict and risks to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. European natural gas prices also increased sharply.

That is particularly important for European markets because another energy-price shock could feed directly into inflation and make the European Central Bank’s job much harder.

Markets are now widely anticipating another 25-basis-point ECB rate increase at its Sept. 10 meeting. A Reuters poll found economists expecting that increase, while JPMorgan and BNP Paribas have also projected another quarter-point increase in December if inflation pressures persist.

European government bonds reflected those concerns. Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was around 3.36% Friday and headed for its fourth consecutive weekly increase.

Volkswagen Provides a Bright Spot

One notable exception to the gloomy European tone was Volkswagen.

Volkswagen shares jumped 5.9% Friday, reaching a roughly two-month high after the company’s supervisory board agreed to a significant turnaround program.

Investors welcomed the potential cost savings and restructuring, although Volkswagen still faces substantial challenges from U.S. tariffs, sluggish European demand and aggressive competition from Chinese automakers.

Despite Friday’s rally, Volkswagen remained approximately 22% lower for 2026.

Overseas Markets – Japan Falls Despite Strong Friday Rally

Japan produced one of the week’s more interesting reversals.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.26% Friday to 65,020.94, snapping a four-session losing streak. SoftBank Group helped lead the recovery, surging about 12%.

But Friday’s rebound wasn’t enough.

The Nikkei still finished the week approximately 2% lower.

The broader TOPIX performed considerably better Friday, gaining just 0.03% to 4,103.23.

Currency markets became an important part of the Japanese story.

The Japanese yen strengthened sharply during the week as investors increased bets that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates at its Sept. 17-18 meeting.

At one point Friday, the yen reached approximately 155.25 against the dollar. Despite giving back some of those gains later in the session, the currency was headed for an approximately 2.2%-2.5% weekly advance, its strongest performance since late July.

The stronger yen creates a mixed situation for Japanese equities. It improves Japan’s purchasing power for imported commodities but can reduce the overseas earnings value and competitiveness of large Japanese exporters.

Overseas Markets – Hong Kong Outperforms

Hong Kong was one of the week’s stronger major markets.

The Hang Seng surged 1.7% Friday to 25,650, leaving the benchmark approximately 0.6% higher for the week.

Technology shares helped drive Friday’s recovery. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.3%, while Alibaba gained approximately 2.4% and Xiaomi climbed about 3.6%.

Waller’s comments concerning the possibility of the Federal Reserve leaving rates unchanged helped Hong Kong shares because lower U.S. rate expectations can improve financial conditions for Asian markets.

Hong Kong therefore provided an important contrast with mainland China.

Overseas Markets – Mainland China Struggles

Mainland Chinese equities ended the week considerably less enthusiastically.

The Shanghai Composite closed Friday at approximately 3,930, declining about 0.3% for the session.

More importantly, China’s previously strong artificial-intelligence trade began losing momentum.

The technology-heavy STAR50 dropped about 5.1% for the week, according to Reuters reporting carried by RTHK. Investors rotated toward traditional sectors such as consumer staples as enthusiasm surrounding AI-related supply-chain companies cooled.

Morgan Stanley analysts also cited several concerns weighing on Chinese equities, including a weaker economic-growth outlook, tighter liquidity conditions, less favorable capital flows and regulatory uncertainty.

That created an increasingly visible split between Hong Kong-listed Chinese technology companies, which rallied strongly on Friday, and mainland technology shares, which experienced profit-taking.

Overseas Markets – South Korea Ends Third Week Lower

South Korea staged a substantial Friday rebound but couldn’t erase the week’s losses.

The KOSPI jumped 1.64% Friday to 6,687, its strongest daily advance since Aug. 20.

Nevertheless, the index finished approximately 1.5% lower for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly decline.

Technology stocks participated in Friday’s global relief rally after Waller’s comments reduced expectations for an immediate Fed rate increase.

The Korean won also strengthened significantly, reaching approximately a 14-month high during the week.

Overseas Markets – India Records Fourth Consecutive Losing Week

Indian stocks encountered many of the same problems affecting Europe.

The Nifty 50 finished Friday at 23,897.70, up 0.1% for the session, while the Sensex gained 0.48% to 76,515.43.

But both indexes were lower for the week.

The Nifty lost approximately 1.2%, while the Sensex declined roughly 1%, producing a fourth consecutive weekly decline for India’s benchmark indexes—the longest losing streak in about five months.

The biggest concern was crude oil.

India is a major oil importer, making rising energy prices potentially negative for inflation, corporate costs, the trade balance and the rupee.

That helps explain why India’s otherwise encouraging domestic economic numbers weren’t enough to overcome global pressures.

Twelve of India’s 16 major sectors declined during the week. Automobiles were particularly weak, falling about 4%. Maruti Suzuki declined 5.1%, while Mahindra & Mahindra lost about 4.9%.

Overseas Markets – Australia Also Ends Lower

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended approximately 1% lower for the week, despite occasional support from stronger commodity and overseas markets.

The index traded around the psychologically important 9,000 level on Friday.

Australian equities remain particularly sensitive to the competing effects of commodity prices, China-related economic developments and rising global bond yields.

Overseas Markets – Oil Was One of the Week’s Biggest Stories

One number probably explains more of the week’s overseas trading than almost anything else:

Brent crude: approximately +7%.

Brent was trading around $95-$96 per barrel Friday, near six-week highs, as investors continued evaluating geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran.

The significance extends far beyond energy companies.

Higher oil can mean higher transportation costs, higher manufacturing expenses, higher consumer inflation and—most importantly for markets—a greater likelihood that central banks maintain restrictive monetary policies.

That explains why oil and bond yields were closely connected to equity-market weakness this week.

Overseas Markets – Global Bond Selloff Pressures Stocks

Another major theme was the rise in longer-term government bond yields.

Investors faced concerns about stubborn inflation, government borrowing needs, geopolitical instability, and potentially higher-for-longer central-bank rates.

The selloff became significant enough that money began flowing more heavily toward cash.

Global money-market funds attracted approximately $46.1 billion during the week ending Sept. 2, the largest weekly inflow since early August. Meanwhile, U.S. equity funds saw substantial outflows, even as European and Asian equity funds continued to attract money.

That movement suggests investors weren’t necessarily abandoning stocks entirely. Instead, they were becoming more selective while increasing allocations to liquid, relatively defensive assets.

Overseas Markets – Central Banks Return to Center Stage

Overseas Markets: Markets entered September hoping that monetary policy might gradually become less restrictive.

This week’s combination of energy inflation and stronger economic data complicated that assumption.

Waller temporarily calmed markets Thursday by indicating that evidence of renewed disinflation could justify leaving U.S. rates unchanged.

That pushed market expectations for a September Fed increase down toward 50% from roughly 63% the previous day.

Then Friday’s U.S. employment report complicated the picture again.

The United States added 162,000 jobs in August, considerably stronger than expected. U.S. Treasury yields rose following the report, and expectations for another Fed rate increase strengthened.

Even though that’s American economic data, it influences virtually every major overseas market because U.S. rates affect the dollar, international borrowing costs, global bond yields, and international capital flows.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Markets Are Signaling

Overseas Markets: The week’s trading wasn’t a broad collapse. It looked more like a reassessment of interest-rate and inflation risk.

Hong Kong rallied. Japan recovered strongly on Friday. European stocks stabilized by week’s end. South Korea also produced a strong Friday rebound.

But the weekly numbers reveal that investors remained cautious:

Europe -0.8%. Japan about -2%. South Korea -1.5%. India roughly -1%. Australia about -1%. Hong Kong +0.6%.

The common denominator was increasingly clear: energy prices and bond yields are again competing with corporate fundamentals for control of market direction.

Next week could therefore be especially important.

Investors will be watching the European Central Bank meeting, U.S. inflation figures, developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict, Brent crude and European natural-gas prices, and expectations surrounding the Bank of Japan’s Sept. 17-18 meeting.

If oil continues climbing and inflation expectations rise, overseas markets could remain under pressure as investors price in additional central-bank tightening.

Conversely, stabilization in energy prices or softer inflation readings could allow markets to refocus on earnings and economic growth.

For now, the message from overseas markets heading into the week of Sept. 7 is one of cautious positioning rather than outright panic. Investors haven’t abandoned equities, but elevated oil prices, rising sovereign yields, and uncertainty over the next moves from the Fed, ECB, and Bank of Japan have substantially raised the hurdle for another broad global equity rally.

Market information is provided for news and informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.