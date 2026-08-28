Overseas Markets End Week Mixed – Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 28, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas financial markets finished the overnight session mixed Friday, closing out a volatile trading week dominated by artificial intelligence optimism, changing oil prices, elevated government bond yields, inflation concerns and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve‘s interest-rate outlook.

Asian markets were divided Friday. Japan, Taiwan and Australia advanced, Hong Kong was nearly unchanged, mainland Chinese benchmarks declined modestly, and South Korea suffered one of the region’s sharpest losses as investors sold major technology shares. The broad MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan was modestly higher during the session.

European markets were trading higher Friday morning after suffering their worst session in about a month Thursday. Investors worldwide were also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole address for potential guidance about monetary policy, inflation and the direction of U.S. interest rates.

Overseas Markets – Major Overseas Market Snapshot – Week Ending August 28, 2026

Market Index Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 66,405.56 +0.41% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,584.79 +0.07% China Shanghai Composite 3,952.18 -0.11% China CSI 300 4,609.18 -0.46% South Korea KOSPI 6,788.88 -1.79% Taiwan TAIEX 47,331.45 +0.76% Australia ASX 200 9,092.29 +0.60% Singapore Straits Times 5,699.93 +0.28%

Asian closing figures show just how divided investor sentiment remained entering the weekend. Japan’s Nikkei gained 273.59 points, while South Korea’s KOSPI fell 123.49 points. Taiwan was among the region’s stronger performers.

Overseas Markets – Japan Gains as Nvidia Supports Technology Sentiment

Overseas Markets: Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.41% Friday to 66,405.56.

Technology sentiment improved after Nvidia shares jumped nearly 9% during Thursday’s U.S. session. The chipmaker’s latest results and outlook reinforced expectations that heavy investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure could continue, supporting semiconductor-related companies across several Asian markets.

Taiwan, which has significant exposure to the global semiconductor industry, also benefited. Its TAIEX index climbed about 0.8%.

The response mattered because technology shares entered the week facing questions about valuations, massive capital expenditures for artificial intelligence, and whether corporate earnings could continue justifying elevated prices.

Nvidia’s results provided at least a temporary answer by renewing investor enthusiasm for the AI trade.

The reaction was not universal, however.

Overseas Markets – South Korea Falls as Technology Shares Retreat

Overseas Markets: South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.79% to 6,788.88, snapping a three-session winning streak.

Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers, while individual investors bought shares. South Korean technology heavyweights were among the stocks under pressure as investors considered external economic uncertainties and waited for signals from Jackson Hole.

The divergence between South Korea and Taiwan demonstrated an important characteristic of this week’s trading: investors were not simply buying technology stocks indiscriminately.

Instead, individual markets and companies reacted differently depending on valuations, positioning and expectations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, finished almost unchanged at 25,584.79, gaining just 0.07%.

Mainland China moved lower. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.11% to 3,952.18, while the CSI 300 lost 0.46% to 4,609.18.

Australia’s ASX 200 gained approximately 0.6%, and Singapore’s Straits Times advanced about 0.3%.

Overseas Markets – European Markets Recover After French Selloff

Overseas Markets: European markets entered Friday attempting to recover from a difficult Thursday session.

The STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.7% Thursday to 651.85, marking its worst session in approximately a month.

France drove much of the pressure.

The CAC 40 fell about 1.7% to a one-month low as investors grew more concerned about France’s fiscal outlook, political uncertainty, and the potential consequences of next year’s presidential election.

French banks were particularly weak. BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit Agricole each fell roughly 4% to 5%, while the broader European banking sector lost about 1.7%.

Concerns center on whether France can successfully control its public finances while political candidates advocate policies that could potentially increase government spending.

Rising government borrowing requirements can pressure sovereign bonds, lift yields and ultimately increase financing costs across an economy.

Germany performed considerably better Thursday. The DAX gained about 0.3%, helped partly by improving expectations for German consumer sentiment.

European technology stocks also bucked the broader decline, rising approximately 1.8% as Nvidia’s outlook supported global technology sentiment.

Friday morning brought an improvement. The DAX, CAC 40, FTSE 100 and Euro STOXX 50 were all trading higher during the European session, although those markets had not yet completed Friday trading at the time of this report.

Overseas Markets – Oil Becomes a Major Weekly Market Driver

Overseas Markets: Energy prices were among the week’s most important market developments.

Brent crude was around $89 per barrel Friday and headed toward a weekly decline of more than 5%.

Oil prices eased as investors monitored developments involving Iran and Oman and arrangements concerning traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The decline in crude has implications extending well beyond energy companies.

Persistently expensive oil can increase transportation, manufacturing and consumer costs, potentially contributing to inflation. Lower oil prices can have the opposite effect if the decline is sustained.

That makes crude particularly important for central banks attempting to determine whether inflationary pressure is easing enough to alter monetary policy.

India is one market that can benefit significantly from lower oil prices because of the country’s dependence on imported energy. Indian stocks traded higher Friday morning, with technology companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys among the early leaders. Brent was down roughly 5.3% for the week at the time.

Overseas Markets – Bond Yields Keep Investors Cautious

Overseas Markets: Government bonds provided another major theme throughout the week.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield stood near 4.67% Friday, while the 30-year yield remained close to 5.20%.

Both had retreated somewhat during the week, with the 10-year yield down approximately seven basis points and the 30-year down about eight basis points. However, longer-term yields remain historically high and continue to influence global equity valuations.

The 30-year Treasury yield briefly exceeded 5.3% earlier, reaching territory not seen since 2007.

Higher yields can make government securities more attractive relative to stocks while increasing borrowing costs for businesses, households and governments.

They can be especially significant for high-growth technology stocks because their valuations depend heavily on expected future earnings.

European government bonds have experienced similar pressures. Long-term German and French yields have climbed as investors consider inflation, fiscal spending and government debt levels.

Overseas Markets – Weekly Market Summary

Overseas Markets: Despite several bouts of volatility, global equities were positioned to finish the week higher.

The MSCI global share index was approximately 0.5% higher for the week on Friday and remained close to its monthly high. Technology shares and falling oil prices were among the principal sources of support.

The week’s progression tells an important story.

Markets began cautiously as investors prepared for Nvidia earnings, key economic information, and Jackson Hole. Higher Treasury yields added pressure, particularly on technology valuations.

Nvidia’s earnings then delivered a significant boost. Its shares jumped nearly 9% Thursday, helping propel technology stocks and providing a positive lead for several Asian markets Friday.

At the same time, declining oil prices reduced one source of inflation anxiety.

Those positive developments were counterbalanced by concerns about global interest rates, government debt and political uncertainty.

France’s Thursday selloff demonstrated how quickly fiscal concerns can spill into equity markets. South Korea’s Friday decline similarly illustrated that enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence does not guarantee gains across every semiconductor-heavy market.

Currency markets were comparatively quiet. The U.S. dollar was little changed Friday but remained approximately 0.3% higher for the week. Gold traded around $4,587 an ounce and was headed toward a small weekly decline.

Overseas Markets – Federal Reserve Becomes the Next Major Catalyst

Overseas Markets: The most immediate question for investors is what Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh says at Jackson Hole.

Markets are looking for indications of how the central bank intends to balance persistent inflation against signs of a cooling economy.

Interest-rate futures Friday indicated roughly a one-third probability of a Federal Reserve rate increase at the September meeting, while markets were pricing in a move by December.

The stakes extend far beyond Wall Street.

Changes in U.S. interest-rate expectations influence Treasury yields, the dollar, commodity prices and international capital flows. Those changes can quickly affect equities from Tokyo and Seoul to Frankfurt and London.

For investors entering Friday’s U.S. session, the overseas signal is therefore cautiously positive but far from risk-free.

Global equities are ending the week stronger overall, technology sentiment has improved, and lower oil prices have eased inflation concerns.

However, elevated bond yields, uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy, geopolitical risks and growing concerns about government finances — particularly in France — remain potential sources of volatility.

The final overseas trading week of August illustrates a market still willing to buy risk when corporate earnings support it, but increasingly sensitive to interest rates, inflation and fiscal policy.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial or trading advice.