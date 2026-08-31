Overseas Markets Mixed as Oil and Rate Fears Rise

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 31, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Overseas financial markets opened the new week with sharp volatility as investors confronted renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, a jump in crude oil prices, and growing expectations that interest rates could remain higher — or even rise further — in major economies.

Asian equities initially came under heavy selling pressure Monday before several major indexes staged substantial recoveries. China and South Korea ultimately finished higher, Japan’s Nikkei 225 nearly erased a steep early decline, and Hong Kong ended only modestly lower.

Higher oil prices and a reassessment of global interest-rate expectations, following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, drove the overnight session. Fresh military activity involving the United States and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz added another layer of uncertainty because of the waterway’s importance to global energy supplies.

Overseas Markets – Major Overseas Index Snapshot

Market Index Latest/Close Change Japan Nikkei 225 66,311.93 -0.14% Japan TOPIX 4,156.29 +0.23% China Shanghai Composite 3,986.30 +0.86% China Shenzhen Component 14,015.00 +0.44% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,566.99 -0.07% South Korea KOSPI 6,820.02 +0.46% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,076.00 -0.18% Taiwan TAIEX 46,128.47 -0.44% Singapore Straits Times 5,755.36 +0.97% India Nifty 50 24,080.40 -0.39%

Asian closing levels for Aug. 31, 2026. European markets remained open at the time of this report.

Overseas Markets – Japan Recovers From a Dramatic Early Sell-Off

Overseas Markets: Japan provided one of the clearest examples of the overnight volatility.

The Nikkei 225 closed at 66,311.93, down just 93.63 points, or 0.14%. That relatively modest closing decline concealed a much more dramatic move earlier in the session.

According to official Nikkei index data, the benchmark opened at 65,668.51 and dropped to an intraday low of 64,832.10 shortly after trading began. The index then recovered throughout the session and closed at its daily high.

The broader TOPIX performed somewhat better, finishing 0.23% higher at 4,156.29.

Japanese markets were caught between pressure from global interest-rate expectations and domestic speculation about the Bank of Japan’s next move.

Japanese government bond yields rose sharply as investors increased bets that monetary policy could tighten. The yen also came under pressure, briefly weakening beyond 160 per U.S. dollar before recovering somewhat.

The Financial Times reported that two-year and 10-year Japanese government bond yields climbed to levels not seen in more than three decades, reflecting expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise rates as early as September.

Those developments are significant for global investors because Japan has historically been a source of relatively inexpensive capital. Higher Japanese rates can alter international capital flows and potentially reduce the attractiveness of leveraged trades financed with yen.

Overseas Markets – China and South Korea Stage Late Recoveries

Chinese equities also overcame early weakness.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.86% to close at 3,986.30, while the Shenzhen Component advanced 0.44% to 14,015.00. The CSI 300 gained approximately 0.4%.

Hong Kong did not participate fully in the mainland recovery. The Hang Seng Index slipped about 0.1% to 25,566.99.

Economic data remained a concern.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for August registered 49.8, improving from 49.2 in July but remaining below the 50 level that generally separates expansion from contraction. The non-manufacturing PMI was 49.0.

Despite those economic concerns, late buying in technology shares helped mainland Chinese stocks reverse earlier losses.

South Korea experienced an even more dramatic turnaround.

The KOSPI opened 2.58% lower but eventually recovered all of those losses and closed 31.14 points higher, or 0.46%, at 6,820.02.

Technology stocks helped drive the rebound after semiconductor shares had initially been among the biggest sources of selling pressure.

The reversal shows how volatile Asian technology markets remain as investors try to balance strong long-term expectations for artificial intelligence against higher interest rates and elevated valuations.

Overseas Markets – Oil Becomes the Market’s Biggest Immediate Risk

Energy prices were one of the most important overnight developments for investors.

Crude oil jumped after renewed military activity involving the United States and Iran raised fresh concerns about supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters reported oil prices rising roughly 3% Monday as markets reacted to renewed attacks and the possibility that escalating tensions could affect energy shipments.

The move matters far beyond energy stocks.

Higher oil prices can increase transportation, manufacturing and agricultural costs, potentially feeding into consumer inflation. This matters even more when central banks are already concerned that inflation remains too high.

The combination of higher oil and higher interest-rate expectations therefore presents investors with a difficult scenario: energy costs can weaken economic growth while simultaneously making it harder for central banks to lower borrowing costs.

For American investors, that relationship could become one of the most important market themes heading into September.

Overseas Markets – Interest Rates Return to Center Stage

Markets are also adjusting to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s comments at the Jackson Hole gathering.

Warsh emphasized inflation risks, leading investors to increase expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise rates rather than move toward easier monetary policy.

The reaction was visible Friday on Wall Street and carried into Asian trading Monday.

Higher interest rates generally create particular challenges for technology and other growth-oriented stocks because their valuations depend heavily on expectations for earnings far into the future. When bond yields rise, the present value investors assign to those future earnings can decline.

That helps explain why semiconductor and technology shares were among the most volatile stocks during the Asian session.

The implications extend beyond equities.

Bond yields, currency markets, commodities and international capital flows are all adjusting simultaneously to changing expectations for monetary policy.

Overseas Markets – European Markets Open Cautiously

European markets were mixed to lower during Monday trading, with the United Kingdom closed for the Summer Bank Holiday.

Germany’s DAX was trading roughly 0.8% lower around 26,365 during part of the European session, while France’s CAC 40 was near 8,400 and only modestly lower.

The broader European market was also cautious as investors assessed higher energy prices and rising government borrowing costs. Reuters reported that borrowing costs in both the euro area and Japan reached multi-year highs Monday.

Because European exchanges were still open when this report was prepared, those figures should not be interpreted as official closing levels.

The absence of London trading also reduced activity across Europe, making Monday’s European moves somewhat less representative than a normal full trading session.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Trading Signals for Wall Street

The overnight session does not point to a straightforward risk-off collapse.

Instead, it shows an unusually resilient market confronting several substantial risks at once.

Japan recovered almost its entire early decline. South Korea reversed a loss of more than 2% and finished higher. Mainland China also moved from weakness to gains.

That resilience suggests investors are still willing to buy substantial declines, particularly in technology and other growth-related sectors.

At the same time, investors should not dismiss the underlying risks.

Oil prices have returned as a major macroeconomic variable. Bond yields are rising in several key economies. Expectations for Federal Reserve policy are becoming more hawkish, while geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz has intensified.

Investors will now be watching whether oil holds its recent gains, whether global bond yields continue rising, and whether the recovery seen late in Asian trading carries into U.S. markets.

Attention will also turn toward the upcoming U.S. August employment report. Labor-market data could significantly influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision.

For now, the message from overseas markets is mixed but important: investors have demonstrated a willingness to buy sharp declines, but higher oil prices, geopolitical instability, and rising interest-rate expectations have increased the probability of larger market swings as September trading begins.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Market prices and index levels can change rapidly.