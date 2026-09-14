AI Selloff and Oil Surge Hit Overseas Markets

September 14, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas markets turned defensive Monday as investors faced an unusual mix of risks: a sharp reassessment of artificial intelligence stocks, crude oil above $100 per barrel, ongoing Middle East instability, and another critical week for global interest rates.

Asian markets finished mixed but with severe losses concentrated in some of the world’s most AI- and semiconductor-dependent markets. South Korea suffered the largest major decline, while Japanese technology stocks were hit hard even as portions of the broader Japanese market proved more resilient.

European trading was also mixed Monday morning, with semiconductor shares suffering significant losses while defensive sectors and selected software and pharmaceutical stocks helped limit the damage to broader indexes.

The trading pattern is important.

This was not simply a broad global stock-market selloff. Instead, investors aggressively sold companies tied to the enormous AI capital-spending boom while simultaneously reassessing inflation and interest-rate risks as crude oil surged again.

The result was a market facing two valuation problems at once: how quickly AI investment can continue and whether higher energy prices will force central banks to keep monetary policy tighter for longer.

Overseas Market Snapshot

Market Index Level Change Japan Nikkei 225 63,492.99 -0.81% Japan TOPIX 4,058.21 +0.74% South Korea KOSPI 6,684.37 -3.26% Hong Kong Hang Seng 24,917.60 +0.45% China Shanghai Composite 3,885.33 -0.07% China Shenzhen Component 13,384.57 -0.64% Taiwan TAIEX 45,862.52 -0.70% United Kingdom* FTSE 100 about +0.6% Trading Europe* STOXX Europe 600 about flat to -0.3% Trading

*European markets remained open at the time of this report, so those figures are preliminary and subject to change.

The Asian figures show why Monday’s market should not be described simply as a global collapse.

Hong Kong advanced. China’s Shanghai Composite was essentially flat. Japan’s broader TOPIX gained even though the Nikkei declined sharply.

The real damage was concentrated in technology, artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies.

South Korea was the clearest example.

Overseas Markets – South Korea Plunges as AI Trade Reverses

South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 3.26% to 6,684.37, making Seoul one of Asia’s worst-performing major markets on Monday.

The decline was heavily influenced by South Korea’s enormous semiconductor companies.

Samsung Electronics fell about 4.1%, while SK Hynix fell even more.

That matters because Samsung and SK Hynix carry extraordinary weight in the South Korean stock market. When investors aggressively sell semiconductor and AI infrastructure companies, the KOSPI can therefore move much more than more diversified international indexes.

South Korea has also been a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence investment boom.

SK Hynix has become particularly important to the AI ecosystem because of demand for high-bandwidth memory used in advanced computing systems.

That exposure works both ways.

When investors believe AI infrastructure spending will accelerate indefinitely, semiconductor manufacturers can command increasingly aggressive valuations.

When investors suddenly question the speed of that expansion, the same stocks can decline very quickly.

That is what markets experienced Monday.

Overseas Markets – AI Safety Debate Hits Global Stocks

The catalyst emerged over the weekend, when leaders at some of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence companies raised unusually strong concerns about the pace of AI development.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for slowing the pace of advanced AI development because of safety concerns.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI’s Elon Musk later agreed with concerns about the pace and potential risks of AI development.

Those comments immediately challenged one of the most powerful assumptions underlying global equity markets: that investment in increasingly powerful AI systems, data centers and semiconductor infrastructure will continue expanding rapidly.

AI-related stocks have helped drive global equity gains for years.

The investment chain extends far beyond companies developing AI models.

It includes semiconductor manufacturers, memory-chip producers, semiconductor equipment companies, data-center developers, utilities, power-generation companies, cooling-system manufacturers, networking companies and numerous other businesses benefiting from enormous AI infrastructure expenditures.

If the pace of advanced AI development slows — voluntarily, because of regulation, or because of safety restrictions — investors must reconsider how much future demand has already been priced into those stocks.

That reassessment hit Asia immediately.

Overseas Markets – SoftBank Becomes a Symbol of the Selloff

Japan’s SoftBank Group was among Monday’s most visible casualties.

Shares plunged approximately 11%, after falling even more sharply during the session.

SoftBank is particularly sensitive to changes in AI sentiment because of its exposure to OpenAI and its broader strategy of investing heavily in artificial intelligence and technology infrastructure.

The company’s decline helped pull Japan’s Nikkei lower.

Japanese memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings also suffered substantial losses, while Tokyo Electron and other companies connected to semiconductor manufacturing declined.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., one of the world’s most important advanced semiconductor manufacturers, also came under selling pressure.

The selling spread across national borders because the AI investment ecosystem itself is global.

An advanced AI data center may depend on American chip designers, Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing, South Korean memory, Japanese semiconductor materials and equipment, European lithography systems and enormous power infrastructure.

That means changing expectations about AI development can shift markets from Tokyo and Seoul to Amsterdam and eventually New York.

Overseas Markets – Japan Reveals an Important Market Divergence

Japan’s market provided one of Monday’s most revealing signals.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.81% to 63,492.99, but the broader TOPIX gained 0.74%.

That divergence indicates that investors were not indiscriminately selling Japanese equities.

Instead, losses were concentrated in technology and semiconductor-related companies, which had a particularly heavy influence on the Nikkei.

At one point during Monday’s session, the Nikkei fell by more than 1,200 points before recovering much of those losses.

That recovery, combined with the TOPIX advance, suggests investors were rotating capital rather than abandoning Japanese stocks altogether.

This distinction is important for understanding Monday’s overseas markets.

The market was not simply saying that global economic conditions suddenly deteriorated dramatically.

Investors were repricing specific risks.

Technology and AI valuations were one of them.

Energy and inflation were another.

Overseas Markets – Oil Surges Above $100

While technology stocks struggled with an AI-related valuation shock, global markets also faced a significant rise in energy prices.

Brent crude climbed more than 3% to approximately $108 per barrel during Asian trading Monday.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, moved above $103 per barrel.

That compares with Brent trading around $72 before the Iran conflict began in late February.

The increase represents a major change in the global inflation environment.

The immediate catalyst on Monday was renewed concern about Middle Eastern oil supplies after additional attacks involving Saudi Arabia and shipping routes in the Persian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia shut its strategically important East-West Pipeline, also known as Petroline, following drone attacks.

The pipeline is particularly significant because it gives Saudi Arabia an alternative route to move crude oil from production areas in the country’s east to the Red Sea.

In other words, it provides Saudi oil with a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Its disruption therefore becomes especially consequential when shipping through or near Hormuz is already threatened.

Oil markets reacted accordingly.

Overseas Markets – Strait of Hormuz Remains a Global Economic Risk

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important pieces of infrastructure, even though it is a natural waterway rather than a pipeline or industrial facility.

Enormous volumes of crude oil, refined petroleum products and liquefied natural gas normally pass through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

The Iran conflict has made that traffic increasingly uncertain.

Monday brought additional concern after new Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf and additional Houthi activity against Saudi Arabia.

A planned meeting involving Iran and Gulf Arab states concerning maritime safety and the Strait of Hormuz was also postponed.

Oil is still moving through the strait, meaning the market is not pricing a complete shutdown.

But traders are clearly adding another geopolitical risk premium to crude prices.

The distinction matters.

Oil doesn’t have to stop flowing entirely for prices to rise substantially.

Higher insurance costs, shipping disruptions, rerouting, attacks on infrastructure and fears of future interruptions can all raise the market price of energy.

And every additional increase in oil creates another problem for central banks.

Overseas Markets – Oil Is Becoming an Inflation Problem

Crude oil above $100 is no longer merely an energy-market story.

It is increasingly a monetary-policy story.

Higher crude prices eventually affect gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation, transportation, plastics, chemicals, manufacturing, agriculture and shipping.

Businesses facing higher transportation and production costs may try to pass those costs on to consumers.

That can make inflation more persistent.

Central banks are therefore facing an uncomfortable situation.

Economic growth can weaken because consumers and businesses must spend more money on energy.

But central banks may also find it hard to cut interest rates because the same energy shock raises inflation.

That combination can become particularly difficult for financial markets.

Bond Yields Are Sending Their Own Warning

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was trading near 4.98% Monday morning.

That puts one of the world’s most important benchmark interest rates dangerously close to the psychologically significant 5% level.

The bond market has been under pressure from multiple directions.

Inflation remains a concern.

Energy prices have risen substantially.

Government borrowing requirements remain enormous.

Investors are also questioning whether central banks can loosen monetary policy as quickly as previously anticipated.

Higher Treasury yields matter globally because U.S. government bonds effectively establish a baseline rate against which many other investments are evaluated.

When investors can earn close to 5% on a 10-year Treasury security, stocks with extremely high valuations must offer increasingly compelling growth expectations to justify their prices.

That creates a direct connection between Monday’s two biggest stories.

AI stocks are being questioned as investors reconsider how rapidly AI development and infrastructure spending can continue.

At the same time, higher bond yields increase the discount rate applied to those companies’ future earnings.

The result can be particularly painful for highly valued growth stocks.

Central Banks Face a Difficult Week

Investors are also preparing for major central-bank decisions.

The Federal Reserve is among the institutions under scrutiny this week as policymakers confront inflation that remains above the Fed’s target and a new energy shock.

The Bank of Japan and Bank of England are also part of a consequential global monetary-policy environment.

The difficulty facing policymakers is increasingly clear.

Raising interest rates can suppress inflation but also increases borrowing costs for consumers, businesses and governments.

Keeping rates too low while oil prices are rising risks allowing inflation to become more deeply embedded.

Cutting rates becomes difficult as energy prices accelerate.

Markets therefore enter the week without the comfortable assumption that central banks will quickly rescue asset prices with easier monetary policy.

Overseas Markets – China and Hong Kong Show Relative Strength

Chinese markets were comparatively resilient Monday.

The Shanghai Composite slipped only 0.07% to 3,885.33, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.45% to 24,917.60.

The Shenzhen Component declined approximately 0.64%.

The relatively modest moves reinforce the argument that Monday’s selloff was heavily concentrated in markets and companies most exposed to the AI investment boom.

Chinese semiconductor companies were not immune.

Memory-chip and semiconductor-related companies declined as the AI reassessment spread throughout the region.

But broader Chinese and Hong Kong indexes avoided the losses seen in South Korea.

Overseas Markets – Europe Inherits the AI Selloff

When European markets opened Monday, the same pattern appeared.

The broad STOXX Europe 600 was roughly flat to modestly lower, but European semiconductor companies fell much more sharply.

ASML, Europe’s semiconductor-equipment giant and one of the world’s most strategically important technology companies, fell sharply.

BE Semiconductor Industries and ASM International also declined.

STMicroelectronics came under pressure.

Germany’s Siemens Energy, which has benefited partly from expectations of enormous future electricity demand from data centers, also fell.

The pattern was unmistakable.

Companies positioned to benefit from the AI infrastructure boom were being repriced.

But other portions of the European market performed much better.

Overseas Markets – Britain’s FTSE 100 Outperforms

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained approximately 0.6% in early trading.

Software companies including RELX and Sage provided support, while pharmaceutical giant GSK advanced after reporting favorable drug-development results.

That helped offset weakness elsewhere.

France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX were modestly lower during early trading, while Italy and Spain also experienced losses.

Once again, the internal market structure was more informative than the headline index moves.

Investors were rotating between sectors.

Overseas Markets – Three Risks Are Colliding

Monday’s overseas session can ultimately be reduced to three major risks.

The first is AI valuation risk.

Investors must determine whether extraordinary capital expenditures for artificial intelligence can continue at the pace currently embedded in stock valuations.

The second is energy and geopolitical risk.

Oil above $100, disruption of Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline and continuing threats around the Strait of Hormuz increase the possibility of another global inflation shock.

The third is interest-rate risk.

If higher energy costs keep inflation elevated, central banks may have to maintain restrictive monetary policy or tighten further.

These risks reinforce one another.

Higher oil prices can increase inflation.

Higher inflation can push interest rates and bond yields higher.

Higher yields can reduce equity valuations.

And highly valued AI companies are particularly sensitive to changes in those valuations.

That is why Monday’s market action deserves more attention than the relatively modest declines in some headline indexes might suggest.

Overseas Markets – What Wall Street Faces Monday

U.S. investors are inheriting the same problems when Wall Street opens.

U.S. stock futures were pointing lower Monday morning, with technology particularly vulnerable to the global AI selloff.

American semiconductor and AI companies could come under pressure after declines already seen in SoftBank, SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, TSMC, and European chip-equipment companies.

Energy companies could move in the opposite direction if crude remains above $100.

Investors should also watch Treasury yields closely.

The 10-year yield approaching 5% may ultimately prove as important as the movement in crude oil or technology stocks.

A sustained move above 5% would increase borrowing costs throughout the economy and create a much higher hurdle for equity valuations.

The combination of $100-plus crude and a 5% 10-year Treasury yield would represent a considerably different financial environment than the one that helped propel many growth stocks higher.

The Bigger Message From Overseas Markets

Monday’s overseas session does not yet represent a broad global financial panic.

That distinction is important.

Hong Kong rose.

Japan’s TOPIX rose.

Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced in early trading.

Shanghai was nearly unchanged.

But underneath those relatively calm headline numbers, some of the world’s most important technology companies suffered significant declines.

South Korea’s 3.26% drop demonstrates how violent the adjustment can become in markets heavily concentrated in semiconductor companies.

SoftBank’s double-digit decline shows how quickly sentiment can shift when investors question the assumptions behind the AI investment boom.

And oil above $100 demonstrates that geopolitical risks have not disappeared.

Investors therefore enter a new trading week facing a market where technology valuations, energy prices, inflation, interest rates and geopolitical risk are increasingly interconnected.

For months, artificial intelligence has been one of the strongest forces pushing global equities higher.

Now the market is being forced to consider a different question:

What happens if AI investment slows at precisely the same time that oil, inflation and interest rates rise?

Monday’s overseas markets provided the first significant indication of how investors may answer that question.

Technology stocks were sold.

Semiconductor-heavy markets suffered.

Energy prices climbed.

Bond yields approached critical levels.

And investors rotated toward sectors perceived as less vulnerable to the changing environment.

The next test comes on Wall Street.

If U.S. AI and semiconductor shares follow their Asian and European counterparts sharply lower while Treasury yields challenge 5% and crude remains above $100, Monday could become a much more consequential day for global markets than the relatively modest moves in several overseas indexes initially suggest.

For investors, the numbers to watch are no longer simply the Nikkei, KOSPI or S&P 500.

Oil, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, and the world’s largest AI stocks now tell different parts of the same story.