Overseas Markets Tumble as Oil and Yields Rise

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 19, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Global financial markets came under renewed pressure Wednesday as a sharp selloff swept across major Asian stock exchanges, oil prices climbed to a three-week high, and government bond yields remained near multi-decade highs.

South Korea suffered the most dramatic decline, with the benchmark Kospi plunging nearly 6% as investors unloaded semiconductor and technology shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 3%, while mainland Chinese and Taiwanese stocks also dropped sharply.

The overnight declines extended a broader period of volatility as investors confront several risks at once: questions about valuations in artificial intelligence-related stocks, rising energy costs linked to the conflict involving Iran, uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and rising government borrowing costs worldwide.

Those pressures leave U.S. investors facing another potentially volatile session after technology shares had already come under selling pressure on Wall Street.

Overseas Markets – Major overseas stock indexes

Overseas Markets: The weakness was widespread across Asia, though Hong Kong bucked the trend.

Market Index Close/Latest Change Japan Nikkei 225 65,326.42 -3.16% South Korea Kospi 6,471.17 about -5.8% China Shanghai Composite about 3,894 about -2.4% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,495.07 +0.09% Taiwan Taiex — about -1.3% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,053.80 -0.2% Europe STOXX 600* about 652 roughly flat early

*European markets were trading Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s completed Asian and U.S. sessions.

Japan’s official Nikkei 225 data showed the index closed at 65,326.42, down 2,134.31 points, or 3.16%. The index opened at 66,812.27 before falling as low as 65,133.98 during Wednesday’s session. Only 45 Nikkei components advanced while 179 declined, underscoring the breadth of the selling.

Overseas Markets – South Korea leads Asian market rout

Overseas Markets: South Korea was at the center of the overnight decline.

The Kospi dropped approximately 5.8%, with some of the country’s largest technology companies suffering particularly steep losses.

Samsung Electronics declined approximately 7.5%, while memory-chip producer SK Hynix dropped roughly 8.8%, according to The Associated Press.

The declines are significant beyond South Korea because both companies are major participants in the global semiconductor supply chain. SK Hynix has become particularly important to the artificial intelligence industry through its exposure to high-bandwidth memory used in advanced computing systems.

The selling followed renewed weakness in AI-related stocks on Wall Street. U.S. semiconductor companies including Nvidia, Micron Technology and Broadcom were among technology names facing pressure during the previous U.S. session.

The combination suggests investors are increasingly questioning how much future artificial intelligence growth has already been reflected in technology stock valuations.

That does not necessarily signal the end of the AI investment cycle. However, it indicates investors may be demanding stronger earnings and cash-flow evidence to justify valuations after years of substantial spending on data centers, semiconductors and AI infrastructure.

Overseas Markets – Japan’s Nikkei drops more than 2,100 points

Overseas Markets: Japan experienced another significant decline.

The Nikkei 225 fell 2,134.31 points Wednesday, closing at 65,326.42. The 3.16% decline came as investors faced both the global technology selloff and a rapidly changing Japanese bond market.

Japanese government bond yields have climbed dramatically, with the benchmark 10-year yield approaching 3%, a level Japan has not experienced since the 1990s.

Reuters reported that the rise reflects concerns about inflation, government finances and expectations that the Bank of Japan may need to maintain tighter monetary policy.

That development has potentially far-reaching consequences.

Japan spent decades operating with extremely low or even negative interest rates. Japanese investors consequently became major buyers of foreign bonds and other assets in search of higher returns.

If Japanese government bonds begin offering significantly more attractive yields, some domestic investors could choose to move capital back home. Such a shift could affect global bond demand, and borrowing costs well beyond Japan.

Overseas Markets – China stocks decline while Hong Kong holds up

Overseas Markets: Mainland Chinese equities joined the regional decline, with the Shanghai Composite losing more than 2%.

Technology, semiconductor and robotics stocks were among areas under pressure, although the session also produced one extraordinary exception.

Chinese humanoid robotics company Unitree made a spectacular stock market debut in Shanghai, surging several hundred percent during its first trading session. Reuters reported the shares rose about 460%, while other reports showed even larger gains at points during the session.

The enthusiasm surrounding the debut was not enough to reverse the broader decline in mainland stocks.

Hong Kong performed considerably better.

The Hang Seng finished at 25,495.07, up approximately 0.1%, according to AP. Taiwan’s Taiex fell about 1.3%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined about 0.2% to 9,053.80.

Overseas Markets – Oil climbs as Strait of Hormuz uncertainty continues

Overseas Markets: Energy markets are becoming an increasingly important part of the global market story.

Brent crude climbed to a three-week high Wednesday as traders continued evaluating uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions to oil exports.

Reuters reported Brent crude rising about 0.85% to $91.79 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced about 1% to $85.79 per barrel.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy transportation routes. Before the current disruptions, roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports moved through the waterway, Reuters reported.

Markets have been closely watching developments involving the United States and Iran for signs that normal commercial shipping could resume.

Until greater certainty emerges, traders are likely to continue incorporating a geopolitical risk premium into crude oil prices.

That creates another challenge for financial markets.

Higher crude prices can eventually increase gasoline, diesel, transportation and manufacturing costs. Companies may absorb some of those increases through lower profit margins, but other costs can ultimately be passed on to consumers through higher prices.

That brings inflation back into the market equation.

Overseas Markets – Rising bond yields pressure global stocks

Overseas Markets: The bond market may be an equally important source of concern.

Government bond yields have risen across several major economies as investors evaluate inflation, government borrowing and fiscal sustainability.

Reuters reported German and French government yields recently reached their highest levels in roughly 15 to 18 years. Long-term U.S. Treasury yields have approached levels last seen nearly two decades ago, while Japanese government bond yields are near three-decade highs.

Higher yields create several challenges for equities.

Investors can earn more income from relatively lower-risk government securities, making expensive stocks less attractive by comparison.

Higher yields also increase financing costs throughout the economy, affecting mortgages, corporate borrowing, commercial real estate and consumer credit.

Technology stocks can be particularly sensitive because much of their valuation is based on expectations for earnings years into the future. When interest rates rise, the present value investors assign to those future profits can decline.

Overseas Markets – European markets open cautiously

Overseas Markets: European stocks were relatively subdued Wednesday following the Asian selloff.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was near 652 and roughly unchanged early in the session after recently falling to a two-week low.

Energy companies gained as oil prices climbed, while media shares weakened. Reuters reported the European energy sector rising about 0.6% early Wednesday, while media stocks declined approximately 0.7%.

Inflation remains another concern.

UK consumer inflation increased to 2.9% in July, partly reflecting higher energy bills, while eurozone consumer prices increased 0.2% during July, in line with expectations.

Those figures are being closely watched because another sustained increase in energy prices could complicate the outlook for European central banks.

Overseas Markets – What overseas trading could mean for Wall Street

Overseas Markets: The overnight market action provides several signals for U.S. investors.

The first is the continuing weakness in semiconductor shares.

South Korea’s dramatic decline, including steep losses for Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, suggests investors remain nervous about valuations across the global AI supply chain.

That could keep U.S. semiconductor stocks in focus when Wall Street opens.

The second issue is oil.

Brent crude trading above $90 increases the possibility that energy costs will contribute to another round of inflationary pressure, particularly if disruption around the Strait of Hormuz persists.

The third issue is bond yields.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield has recently traded near levels last experienced in 2007, while the broader global bond selloff has raised questions about whether equity valuations can remain elevated if borrowing costs stay high.

U.S. stock index futures were relatively flat early Wednesday despite the heavy Asian selling, suggesting Wall Street had not yet followed overseas markets sharply lower.

Overseas Markets – Federal Reserve minutes move into focus

Overseas Markets: Investors will also be watching minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting.

The minutes could provide additional insight into how policymakers are balancing persistent inflation against signs of slower economic activity.

The challenge has become more complicated as oil prices rise.

If energy prices remain elevated, inflation could prove more persistent than previously expected. At the same time, higher borrowing costs and softer economic indicators could argue against substantially tighter monetary policy.

That leaves financial markets sensitive to almost any change in expectations surrounding the Fed.

Overseas Markets – Global markets face multiple risks at once

Overseas Markets: Wednesday’s overseas session highlights how several previously separate market concerns are beginning to converge.

Investors are reassessing highly valued artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies as crude oil climbs amid geopolitical uncertainty.

At the same time, government bond yields are rising in the United States, Europe and Japan as markets question inflation and government borrowing.

Each issue could produce market volatility on its own. Together, they create a more complicated environment.

For U.S. investors, South Korea’s nearly 6% decline may be the most important overnight signal because of the country’s central position in the global semiconductor industry.

But oil and bonds could ultimately matter more.

If crude prices continue rising and long-term government yields remain near multi-decade highs, financial conditions could tighten even without another immediate change in central-bank policy.

For Wednesday’s U.S. session, investors will watch whether selling in Asian technology shares spreads to Wall Street, whether Brent crude continues moving higher, and whether Treasury yields resume their climb.

Those three markets — semiconductors, crude oil and government bonds — may determine whether the overnight overseas selloff remains primarily an Asian event or develops into another broader global risk-off session.