Candicci’s Live Music for March 2023

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its live music schedule for March 2023.
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is an Italian restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri. It is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, live music, and holiday buffets.
Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar live music schedule for March 2023 is as follows:
- 03/01 – Wednesday – Scott n Karl
- 03/02 – Thursday – Anita and Marty
- 03/03 – Friday – Bryan Duckham
- 03/04 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert
- 03/09 – Thursday – Scott n Karl
- 03/10 – Friday – Convertibles (Ron Sallee)
- 03/11 – Saturday – Bill Lynch
- 03/15 – Wednesday – Scott & Karl
- 03/16 – Thursday – Anita and Marty
- 03/17 – Friday – Julie Lynch
- 03/18 – Saturday – Bill Lynch
- 03/23 – Thursday – Scott n Karl
- 03/24 – Friday – Convertibles (Ron Sallee) with Salena
- 03/25 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert
- 03/29 – Wednesday – Scott n Karl
- 03/30 – Thursday – Anita and Marty
- 03/31 – Friday – Julie Lynch
- 04/01 – Saturday – Bill Lynch
NOTE: All musicians play from 6:30 – 9:30 – unless otherwise noted
Address and phone:
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, MO 63013
Phone: +1 636-220-8989