Candicci’s Live Music for March 2023

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its live music schedule for March 2023.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is an Italian restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri. It is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, live music, and holiday buffets.

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar live music schedule for March 2023 is as follows:

03/01 – Wednesday – Scott n Karl

03/02 – Thursday – Anita and Marty

03/03 – Friday – Bryan Duckham

03/04 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert

03/09 – Thursday – Scott n Karl

03/10 – Friday – Convertibles (Ron Sallee)

03/11 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

03/15 – Wednesday – Scott & Karl

03/16 – Thursday – Anita and Marty

03/17 – Friday – Julie Lynch

03/18 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

03/23 – Thursday – Scott n Karl

03/24 – Friday – Convertibles (Ron Sallee) with Salena

03/25 – Saturday – Charlie Selbert

03/29 – Wednesday – Scott n Karl

03/30 – Thursday – Anita and Marty

03/31 – Friday – Julie Lynch

04/01 – Saturday – Bill Lynch

NOTE: All musicians play from 6:30 – 9:30 – unless otherwise noted

Address and phone:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, MO 63013

Phone: +1 636-220-8989