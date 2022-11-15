Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target price Rs 600: Centrum Broking

Centrum Broking has buy call on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 600. The current market price of is Rs 491.3.

., incorporated in the year 1986, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 28842.83 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Sale of services, Export Incentives and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 5796.56 Crore, down -7.65 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 6276.54 Crore and down -4.01 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 6038.50 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 411.60 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

While the management remain optimistic on its future outlook and maintained guidance, near-term challenges of pricing pressure in US and operational challenge continues, mid-term drivers are complex injectable, biosimilars, respiratory) are intact. Recommend BUY on the stock with TP to Rs600 (12x Sep’24E). The stock trades at 14x and 12x EPS of Rs41.5 and Rs49.6 on FY23/24E.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.83 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 22.43 per cent, DIIs 16.55 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.