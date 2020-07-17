Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Antonio Jackson

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Wednesday July 15, 2020.

The victim’s has been identified as Antonio Jackson, (23), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 6:37 p.m., Officers from South Precinct responded to 2336 9th Ave South on a call of a person shot in the South Town Housing Community. Upon arrival officers discovered the victim laying on the floor near the front of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB where he later succumb to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown suspect shot the victim and he collapsed near the front door. The suspect fled the scene. A motive has not been established in this investigation. There are no suspect(s) in custody. Additional details will be provided as the come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

