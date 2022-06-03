Belton Man Arrested for Threatening Upstate Schools

U.S. Attorney Confirms that Upstate School Threat Thwarted, Suspect in Custody

(STL.News) Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton, has been charged in a federal complaint for electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools in Anderson County.

“I want to first let everyone in the Upstate know that we are not aware of any physical harm that occurred as a result of these threats, and the suspect is in custody and thus at this time does not pose a danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “While these charges speak for themselves, this office aggressively investigates and, where appropriate, prosecutes threats of violence and acts of violence.

This is especially true when anyone threatens harm against our schools, and recent events confirm these threats must be taken seriously. Responding to these cases requires a team approach, and I especially want to thank our partners at the FBI and Sheriff Chad McBride and the rest of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Patterson will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin at 2:30 p.m. today (June 3, 2022) at the Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Max Cauthen and Everett E. McMillian are prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Ellis stated that all charges in the complaint are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today