Alabama: Kaleb Dillard Arrested for Assaulting

Alabama Man, Kaleb Dillard Arrested for Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Accused of Making Physical Contact With Two Officers

(STL.News) An Alabama man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Kaleb Dillard, 26, of Columbiana, Alabama, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with the felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He also is charged with six related misdemeanor offenses. Dillard was arrested today in Columbiana. He is to make his initial appearance today in the Northern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Dillard illegally entered the Capitol Building through the East Rotunda doors at approximately 2:26 p.m. Once inside, he made physical contact with two officers from the U.S. Capitol Police.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Dillard as #166 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance provided by the FBI’s Mobile Field Office and the Charleston Resident Agency of the FBI’s Columbia Field Office, as well as the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today