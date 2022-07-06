Taiwan’s T-5 brave eagle advanced jet in action as China continues to threaten Taipei.
Taiwan Air force shows off its new domestically built T-5 Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer as the island continues to strive for defense and self-reliance against China’s increasing military might. The new Brave Eagle advanced trainer is set to replace the military’s decades-old AT-3 trainer and Vietnam war-era F-5 fighter trainer jets. From armored vehicles to submarines, the self-ruled island has embarked on a homegrown defense program since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016. Watch this video for more.
Links: