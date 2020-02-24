Accounts Payable Clerk Grant Devillez Indicted for Fraud

(STL.News) – An accounts payable clerk employed by a Providence small business that sells gifts and home décor items was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence today on charges he allegedly misappropriated approximately $302,000 of company funds for his own personal use and for use by an acquaintance.

Grant Devillez, 35, of Dayville, Conn., was arraigned on an indictment charging him with ten counts of wire fraud, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

It is alleged that for nearly three years beginning in October 2015, Devillez was responsible for preparing lists of proposed vendor payments, and after receiving approval from the company’s owner to make the payments, he was provided a bank access code by the owner to make those payments by electronic wire transfers.

It is alleged that Devillez made a partial payment or no payment at all to some vendors, transferring the balance of approved funds from his employer’s business bank account to his own bank accounts or to an account owned by another person. It is alleged that after making the unauthorized transfers, Devillez falsified records to reflect that full payment had been made to the vendors.

It is alleged that Devillez misappropriated approximately $302,000.

Devillez, arrested today by FBI agents who investigated the matter, was arraigned before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond and released on unsecured bond and GPS monitoring.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Wire fraud is punishable by statutory maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of twice the gross/gain loss, and 3 years’ supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Denise M. Barton.

