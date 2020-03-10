A Classic Retreat in the Enclave of the Village of Southampton is listed by Tim Davis – Hamptons Luxury Market Leader

NEW YORK (STL.News) – As the electric gate opens wide, you will see the most traditional of Hamptons’ homes affectionately known as The Beachmont. Impeccably maintained, a short walk to the ocean, warm ocean breezes in summer, warm and cozy in the fall and winter – this elegant and lovely home fits the desired lifestyle of a long-established classic abode in the Village; so much so that the aficionado of the area, the late iconic TV personality Joan Rivers joked, “I go to the funerals of my girlfriends and I hear the minister say, ‘She’s in a better place.’ What? Are you kidding me? No, she’s not… She had a house in the Hamptons!”

Tim Davis, Licensed real estate Broker for Corcoran Group Real Estate knows the reality of the joke – a resident of the Hamptons, and one who has first- hand knowledge of the most desirable places to live would agree and says that this special place is the “Quintessential summer home that feels right all year long. Its palette is “Classic Hamptons” and light-filled – that natural light that comes in this part of the country that artists dearly desire. Besides that, the home is in excellent condition, lovingly taken care of, has excellent design, and is well decorated.”

This home is refined, architecturally pleasing, and is significant to the concept of Hamptons living for its quality, style, and pedigree. A home like this that makes a statement and contributes to the historic and aesthetic landscape of the area both inside and outside with canopies of verdant trees that are visible from the living spaces, is so desirable. These very living spaces each connect to the rest of the interiors and levels. Hardwood flooring throughout supply warmth of texture and contrast to the hues, as do the seven fireplaces.

The first level features an open eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room that is adjacent to the Great Room, imbues the spaces with a sense of direction as you look across the house bathed in sunlight. Sightlines are unobstructed; recessed high ceilings add spaciousness and architectural touches along with wide passageways leading to the magnificent library. The second level bedrooms are situated nicely for privacy. The Master bedroom with a large sitting room and large bathroom affords the retreat that is necessary for comfort.

The sprawling mansion was built by a prominent CEO of a large global firm for his family as an ultimate holiday retreat to spend summers. Mature landscaping for privacy, with the ocean near and every activity for young and old, the nearly two acres of outdoor areas complement all-weather resort-style tennis, swimming in a heated Gunite pool, along with pool house, gardening, lots of spaces for children, and outdoor patios for casual gatherings. The two-level plus a 3,000 square foot lower level, provides ample space for indoor activities with a theater, recreation, and game rooms, along with an elevator that reaches all other floors. With the ocean within walking distance, there is every activity imaginable for both young and old.

Topography, trees, seclusion, significant classic Southampton architecture, and a pleasing scale wrap this house up in red ribbons for those that appreciate quality all year long.

Click here to view listing: https://timdavishamptons.com/437-wickapogue-road/.