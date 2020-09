NORTON,OH (STL.News) Gregory Spaniel of Middletown has 20,000 reasons to celebrate this weekend. He won $20,000 playing $1,000,000 Black Titanium.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 28 percent, he will receive $14,400.

Gregory purchased his winning ticket at Lebanon Express IGA, located at 118 A West Main St. in Lebanon.

