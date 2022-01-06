Yaquelin Altagracia Alberto Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution

Dominican Republic National, Yaquelin Altagracia Alberto Guerrero, Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A citizen of the Dominican Republic was sentenced today to 70 months in prison for her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Yaquelin Altagracia Alberto Guerrero, 45, of the Dominican Republic, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Judge Cecchi imposed the sentenced today by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In August 2020, Guerrero and two conspirators conducted two sales of fentanyl in New York City to buyers they knew had traveled from New Jersey to New York to make the purchases. On Aug. 10, 2020, Guerrero and two conspirators participated in the sale of approximately one kilogram of fentanyl. On Aug. 12, 2021, Guerrero again worked with others to sell fentanyl to individuals whom she knew had traveled from New Jersey to New York for the sale. The aggregate weight of fentanyl involved in the case was approximately three kilograms.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Cecchi sentenced Guerrero to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson in Newark, and the Asbury Police Department, under the direction of Chief David Kelso, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hayden M. Brockett of the Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today