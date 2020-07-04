World needs a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19

(STL.News) The coronavirus is changing the world as we know it. When infections soared earlier this year, governments worldwide implemented strict social distancing measures that slowed the global economy dramatically. So far, more than half-a-million people have died, with 10 million infected worldwide. But the pandemic’s huge cost has forced many countries to lift restrictions and reopen their economies.

The United Kingdom, one of the world’s largest economies, has one of the highest COVID-19 infection and death rates globally. British scientists, like many others, are working around the clock to find a vaccine, and one of the country’s most renowned institutions, Oxford University, is fighting the pandemic on multiple fronts.

Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology Martin Landray is one of the scientists leading The Recovery Trial, the world’s largest randomized clinical trial of potential COVID-19 treatments. He is not looking for a cure on its own. He is more focused on finding treatments with drugs used for other viruses such as HIV and SARS.

But will there ever be a cure for COVID-19? Or will we all just have to learn to live with it? And how?

Find out more as Professor Martin Landray talks to Al Jazeera.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News