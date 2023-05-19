Wonton King Voted Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri

LoveFood.com nominated Wonton King as the best Chinese restaurant in Missouri.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) A featured business listing member on STL.News is Wonton King, who LoveFood.com just nominated as the best Chinese restaurant in Missouri.

LoveFood.com published this news yesterday, followed by FOX2Now.com and then St. Louis Restaurant Review.

We frequent this establishment because we agree with this nomination, but most important is the service and friendliness of the staff and owners.

The owners are William Huynh and Ling Y. Dai, a husband and wife team who are present daily to ensure operations meet their standards, which has resulted in high online reviews and multiple mentions in several publications.

They are located in an easily accessible location from any place in the city, making it a convenient destination.

We agree with this nomination and congratulate them on this honor.

Restaurant address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd.

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

You can also view their business listings on the following: