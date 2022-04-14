Woman Sentenced for Second Degree Murder

Woman Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Second Degree Murder on the Isabella Indian Reservation

(STL.News) A 22-year-old resident of Blanchard, Michigan, was sentenced today to 250 months in federal prison after having pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Joining in the announcement was James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division.

Sentenced was Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert. The sentencing took place in Bay City, Michigan before the Honorable Thomas Ludington.

According to court records, in November of 2020, Gilbert went to the victim’s residence and intentionally stabbed her with a knife severing her femoral artery. The victim lost a significant amount of blood and died due to the stabbing. The crime occurred on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Gilbert is a non-Indian. The victim was Indian.

“My office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this case,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison. “It is our sincerest hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice to the victim’s family and friends.”

“The FBI is committed to serving and protecting members of the Native American community – especially when they are victimized on Tribal land,” said Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “I would like to thank the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs for their partnership during this investigation.”

The case was investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Roy Kranz and Assistant United States Attorney J. Michael Buckley.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today