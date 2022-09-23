Crypto

Why This Bear Market Is Especially Bullish – Bitcoin Magazine

September 23, 2022
Waqar Nawaz

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Sam Callahan to talk about the three main reasons he’s bullish on bitcoin, even during the depths of the bear market.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here: