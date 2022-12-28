Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) Are Market Leaders – newsbtc.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) have emerged as the three leaders in the cryptocurrency market. While the two latter have been around since the early days of cryptocurrencies, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new player that’s about to sell out during phase 3 of the public presale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing crowdfunding with the power of blockchain technology. The platform allows fractionalized NFTs to be minted as a form of fundraising, backed by company company equity, making it simple for everyone to get involved in the most promising crowdfunding initiatives.

This means that even those with limited resources can become a part of the most exciting new projects, opening the door for greater opportunities and access to more markets.

Backed by sophisticated smart contracts, the system ensures that all transactions are secure and accurate for total peace of mind. For example, there is a ‘Fill or Kill’ mechanism in place, which can refund investors if startups fail to hit their funding goal.

To incentivize participation, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a utility token that can be used to purchase services on the platform. There is also a rewards system in place, allowing users to earn rewards for staking ORBN, gain priority access to new projects, and more.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quickly establishing itself as a market leader in the world of fundraising, with the platform becoming increasingly popular among startups and investors alike. It wouldn’t be a surprise for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to grab a large slice of the $13.5B crowdfunding market in the coming years.

Phase 3 of the public presale is currently ongoing and is expected to sell out in the coming weeks following an 805% price increase.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Launched in 2009, Bitcoin (BTC) is the first and most recognizable cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be a leader in the space due to it being the most widely accepted, secure, and decentralized digital currency in the world.

Bitcoin (BTC) is so much more than a digital currency. It’s a philosophy that emphasizes ownership, privacy, and control. The digital payment system allows users to send and receive money without the need for third-party intermediaries.

Bitcoin (BTC) isn’t without its flaws, as the Bitcoin network can be slow at times and transaction fees are sometimes high. Nevertheless, Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most widely used cryptocurrency due to its name recognition, security, and relative stability.

Ethereum (ETH)

Created in 2015, Ethereum (ETH) is a smart contract platform that allows users to create decentralized applications (dApps). Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and it has revolutionized the way we think about financial technology.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) facilitates not only monetary transactions but also data exchange, encryption, and computation. Ethereum (ETH) is the go-to choice for developers who want to create dApps and use blockchains to process data or execute smart contracts.

Ethereum (ETH) faces sharp competition from other smart contract platforms, but its widespread adoption and first-mover advantage make Ethereum a formidable force in the space. The arrival of Ethereum 2.0 should further increase its popularity and give it a boost in the market.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.