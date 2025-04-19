U.S. Stock Markets Close Lower Ahead of Easter Weekend Amid Trade and Earnings Uncertainty

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — U.S. stock markets closed the shortened trading week lower as investors digested a mix of economic concerns, weaker corporate earnings, and global trade tensions leading into the Easter holiday weekend.

With Wall Street closed on Good Friday, trading wrapped up on Thursday, April 17, marking a turbulent week dominated by falling major indexes and heightened volatility.

Markets End the Week in the Red

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the declines, falling 2.7% for the week as shares of UnitedHealth Group plunged over 22% following a disappointing earnings report. The blue-chip index ended Thursday at 39,142.23, marking its worst week in over a month.

The broader S&P 500 lost 1.5% over the same period, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6%, driven largely by concerns in the tech sector. Notably, Nvidia’s stock slipped amid renewed fears over semiconductor exports to China.

The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks smaller domestic companies, offered a glimmer of hope with a 1.1% gain, suggesting that businesses with limited international exposure may be performing better in the current trade climate.

Trade Turmoil Fuels Investor Caution

Investor confidence took a hit after the U.S. government implemented sweeping new tariffs on imported goods. Dubbed “Liberation Tariffs” by the administration, the measures have sparked retaliatory actions from key trading partners, heightening concerns over a prolonged global trade war.

Since the announcement, markets have remained shaky, with the S&P 500 down 14% from its all-time high in February. Analysts warn that the full economic impact of the tariffs remains unclear, but early indicators suggest disruptions in manufacturing and supply chains.

Corporate Earnings Miss the Mark

Disappointing first-quarter results added to the market’s woes this week. UnitedHealth’s earnings fell short of analyst expectations, sending shockwaves through the healthcare sector. In tech, Nvidia struggled under the weight of geopolitical pressure and tightening export restrictions.

The early start to earnings season has highlighted potential cracks in U.S. corporate resilience, with rising costs, trade uncertainty, and inflation eroding profit margins for some of the country’s largest companies.

Fed in the Crosshairs

Adding further pressure, President Trump publicly criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing him of not doing enough to support the economy. The comments raised fresh concerns about the Fed’s independence at a time when clear, unbiased monetary policy is critical to market stability.

“Confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to act independently is foundational for investors,” said economist Rachel Martinez. “Undermining that trust could create unintended consequences in the bond and equity markets.”

Mixed Signals from the Economy

While weekly jobless claims declined slightly, indicating strength in the labor market, other data were less encouraging. A key manufacturing index in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted, raising questions about the broader impact of ongoing trade disputes.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) remained elevated near 30, reflecting heightened investor anxiety and signaling the likelihood of continued market swings in the weeks ahead.

What to Watch Next Week

As the markets prepare to reopen after the holiday weekend, attention will shift to major corporate earnings reports from Tesla, Alphabet, and Procter & Gamble. Investors will also be watching for any developments in trade policy or monetary guidance from the Fed.

With so many variables still in play, analysts expect continued volatility through the end of April and into early May.