What's behind Sensex's 700-point crash? Here are 4 factors

New Delhi: Domestic equity markets dropped sharply during the second half of the trading session on Wednesday as Covid fears rekindled in the light of a spurt in cases in China, the US and a few other countries.

Erasing opening gains, BSE Sensex dropped more than 1,00 points from the day’s high to slip below the 61,000 mark. Around 2.30 pm, the 30-pack index was down 700 points. Meanwhile, NSE’s barometer Nifty50 plunged about 225 points, slipping to 18,162.

Here are the key factors that soured the market mood:

Amid a spurt in cases of Covid in China and the US, Indian health minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation with experts. “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance,” the minister said.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.… https://t.co/n3QZ4hBsra— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) 1671610447000



Minutes of RBI policy meet

Reserve (RBI) will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting held earlier this week. Traders will be looking for the cues on rate hike trajectory from what members said in the latest meeting.

Santa rally fizzled out ahead of Christmas as traders booked profits off the table amid looming fears of a global recession. Indian markets have remained volatile in the last few sessions on the back of a muted global mood.

The fear gauge India shot up rapidly after a sudden selloff at Dalal Street. India VIX jumped as much as 12% to hit 15.43 levels, indicating the spooked and jittered sentiments of the traders back home.



