West Virginia Governor declares Emergency for Mingo County

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for Mingo County due to severe storm damage

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Mingo County due to a severe weather system that struck the county on Friday, June 17, 2022. The storm caused flash-flooding as well as downed trees and power lines, causing road blockages and leaving thousands without power.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is responding to this event with resources to help start the cleanup process.

Gov. Justice’s proclamation will be made available on this webpage once it is officially filed during business hours on Tuesday.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.