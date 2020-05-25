Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Decedent as Sheila Lucas

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:53 pm members of the Seventh District were flagged down in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult female, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, a second victim, an adult male, was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 71 year-old Sheila Lucas, of Southeast, DC.