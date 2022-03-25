Virginia Governor Announces 70+ New Jobs in Henrico County

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 70+ New Jobs in Henrico County

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (“Hamilton”), a Bermuda-headquartered provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance services, will invest at least $415,000 to establish the U.S. headquarters of its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Select Insurance Inc. (“Hamilton Select”) in Henrico County. Hamilton Select is a commercial insurer that underwrites excess and surplus (“E&S”) insurance. The project will create over 70 new jobs.

“Henrico County is a great location for specialty insurance companies, and we are excited to welcome Hamilton Select to that hub,” said Governor Youngkin. “Greater Richmond offers access to a talent pipeline from the region’s many higher education institutions, and the quality of life attracts and retains a skilled workforce that can serve Hamilton Select’s new U.S. operation for years to come.”

“Virginia provides a talent pool of professionals serving the financial services industry as well as a favorable business climate for companies of all sizes, and we thank Hamilton for choosing Henrico County as the U.S. headquarters of its subsidiary operation,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “International businesses continue to recognize the benefits of a Virginia location, and we look forward to supporting Hamilton Select’s future success in the Commonwealth.”

“I’m pleased that we’ve chosen Henrico County as the focal point for establishing Hamilton Select,” said Clayton Rhoades, Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Select. “The Richmond region offers a diverse talent pool of experienced insurance professionals as well as a pipeline of future hires from the world-class colleges and universities across the Commonwealth. Virginia provides our employees with an excellent quality of life with access to entertainment and recreation options along with great schools. We are excited to build a best-in-class specialty insurer and to call Henrico County our home.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Hamilton Select to Innsbrook,” stated Daniel J. Schmitt, Supervisor for Henrico’s Brookland District. “Hamilton’s decision to choose Henrico for Hamilton Select’s U.S. headquarters and create over 70 new full-time jobs speaks to its confidence in Henrico’s business climate and our regional workforce. Henrico will be an active partner with Hamilton Select to ensure their immediate and continued success.”

“I’m proud to welcome Hamilton Select to Henrico County,” said Senator Siobhan S. Dunnavant. “The establishment of its U.S. headquarters in our own backyard will create more than 70 local jobs and focus on offering specialty insurance products. I’m excited to see that more and more companies are realizing that Henrico, Virginia is such a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family!”

“I am thrilled to welcome Hamilton Select to Henrico County to establish their U.S. headquarters, bringing over 70 new jobs and significant investment,” said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg. “Henrico is one of the best counties in the Commonwealth to live and work in because of our diversity and top-notch schools. Our County is an ideal home for companies to grow and succeed, and I appreciate Hamilton’s investment and faith in our community.”

Founded in 2013, Hamilton underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Hamilton Select offers specialty insurance products with solutions-oriented underwriting, data-driven analytics, and high-velocity service from its experienced professionals, targeting small-to-mid-sized hard-to-place and distressed accounts in the U.S. E&S space, and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, Inc.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Hamilton Select Insurance’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.