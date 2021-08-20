US State Department: Travel of Sung Kim to Seoul

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul, August 21-24. During his visit, Special Representative Kim will meet with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and other senior ROK officials to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and continue close coordination on the way forward.

Special Representative Kim’s travel to Seoul illustrates the U.S. and ROK commitment to ongoing close collaboration on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.