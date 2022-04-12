US State Department on Khmer New Year 2022

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the Cambodian people on the occasion of the Khmer New Year.

As Cambodians gather to celebrate, we are reminded of Cambodia’s rich and vibrant culture. We are honored to continue building the strong cultural connections between the United States and the Kingdom of Cambodia, and we look forward to further advancing our relationship to build a more prosperous, democratic, and independent Cambodia.

May all Cambodians enjoy a prosperous and healthy new year.