US State Department on Death of President David Sassoli

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

We send our deepest condolences to the people of the European Union on the passing of European Parliament President David Sassoli. President Sassoli will be remembered as a strong supporter of the U.S.-EU partnership, a voice for democracy and human rights globally, and an advocate for a European Union that serves its citizens and is made stronger by its diversity. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.