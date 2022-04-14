US State Department – Head of Sanctions Coordination Office

Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

I extend my congratulations to Jim O’Brien, who began serving this week after his confirmation by the Senate as the Department’s Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination with the rank of Ambassador. Ambassador O’Brien brings decades of foreign policy experience to this role, having held senior positions at the Department and in the private sector.

The new Office of Sanctions Coordination will oversee work on sanctions and further strengthen cooperation with allies and partners in the use of this critical tool. It will also promote accountability for corruption and human rights abuse and deter and disrupt activities that threaten our national security.

This is a critical office at a critical time, and I am confident Ambassador O’Brien and his team will serve the Department and the American people extraordinarily well.