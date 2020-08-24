US Department of State: Ukraine’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States government and the American people, I send my congratulations to the people of Ukraine on the 29th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

Our support for a free, resilient, and democratic Ukraine is unwavering. We remain fully committed to diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s ongoing aggression in eastern Ukraine. As we stated in the Crimea Declaration, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Russia returns full control of all Ukrainian territory to Ukraine. We stand with Ukrainians in government and civil society who are working to push forward crucial transformational reforms that advance economic growth, security, and the rule of law.

The friendship between our two countries has never been stronger. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working with Ukraine’s leaders and citizens as you build a bright, secure, and democratic future. I wish you continued prosperity and success in the years ahead.

