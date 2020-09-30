US Department of State: Tuvalu National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Tuvalu as you celebrate the 42nd anniversary of your independence.
The United States has enjoyed a close friendship with Tuvalu since its independence in 1978, with our relations built on a foundation of democratic principles and shared values. We appreciate Tuvalu’s commitment to democracy and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and we look forward to strengthening the bonds forged four decades ago when we signed our Treaty of Friendship.
Best wishes to all Tuvaluans on this special day.