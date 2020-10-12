US Department of State: Spain National Day

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I offer my congratulations to the people of Spain on the occasion of the Fiesta Nacional de España.

The United States counts Spain as one of its strongest Allies and friends. Our two countries share a rich history and an enduring commitment to democratic values. The United States and Spain are working together to overcome COVID-19 while deepening our economic and security partnerships. Our relationship with Spain extends far beyond government-to-government connections, with extensive cultural and personal ties from our shared history.

We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership, advancing our key bilateral interests, promoting our shared values, and confronting transnational challenges together with our Spanish friends.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE