US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama. Secretary Pompeo welcomed Nigeria’s deployment of 200 ventilators, sent from the United States last month. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Onyeama also discussed combatting COVID-19 and building health security as foreign policy priorities, and they agreed on the importance of a robust Africa CDC that considers the diverse needs across the region.

