Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Transatlantic cooperation, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the importance of NATO Alliance unity. Secretary Pompeo welcomed the September 22 announcements by the leaders of Greece and Turkey of the resumption of exploratory talks and urged the need to reduce tensions.

