US Department of State: Rocket Attack in Iraq

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

We are outraged by yesterday’s rocket attack in Baghdad that killed civilians, including a mother and her children. We express our condolences to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who were victims, once again, of these ruthless acts of violence. The Iraqi people deserve to live in safety and security, so we call on Iraqi officials to take immediate action to hold the perpetrators accountable. We have made the point before that the actions of lawless Iran-backed militias remains the single biggest deterrent to stability in Iraq. These militias pose an unacceptable danger to everyone in Iraq, from diplomatic officials and facilities to Iraqi activists and families.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE