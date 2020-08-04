US Department of State: Pompeo’s Call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

Washington, DC (STL.News) Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Pompeo reiterated U.S. support for Southeast Asian states upholding their sovereign rights and interests under international law, and he underscored U.S. opposition to PRC efforts to use coercion to push its unlawful South China Sea maritime claims. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan also discussed the importance of our longstanding partnership and ways to expand our cooperation further, including in ASEAN and its related fora.

