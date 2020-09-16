US Department of State: Papua New Guinea Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend congratulations to the people of Papua New Guinea as you raise your flag at Independence Hill on the 45th anniversary of your independence.

This is a day to celebrate your rich history, and I am proud to greet you on this important occasion in recognition of our close partnership, mutual respect, and common values. Even as both our nations confront COVID-19 in this region and worldwide, I look forward to deepening our partnership by advancing a prosperous, inclusive, secure, and democratically empowered Indo-Pacific region.

Best wishes for a safe and joyful Independence Day!

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE