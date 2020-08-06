US Department of State: Jamaica’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Jamaica as you celebrate your independence.

The United States and Jamaica maintain our close ties even during these difficult times. My visit earlier this year reconfirmed our commitment to the advancement of our common interests and the maintenance of our strong partnership. Jamaica’s leadership as one of the first countries to sign onto the Growth in the Americas initiative and role as co-host of an innovative regional cybersecurity and cybercrime conference in the Caribbean demonstrate how our shared values serve as the bedrock for our actions together. We look forward to working with you to further advance prosperity, security, health, energy security, and disaster resiliency under the U.S.-Caribbean 2020 Strategy.

I extend best wishes to the Jamaican people on this joyous occasion.

