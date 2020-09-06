US Department of State: Eswatini Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State today released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini on the 52nd anniversary of your nation’s independence.

As you celebrate the rich traditions of your country and the resilience of your people, I reaffirm the commitment of the United States to stand together with Eswatini as you combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We will also continue to support our broader shared goals of development, good governance, and economic prosperity. We remain your partner as you build a healthier and more prosperous Eswatini.

As you commemorate your Independence Day, I offer my best wishes to all citizens of Eswatini as we face the year ahead.