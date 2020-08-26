US Department of State: Designations of Iranian Human Rights Violators

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On August 21, the U.S. Department of State announced visa restrictions on 14 Iranian individuals for their involvement in gross violations of human rights on behalf of the Iranian regime, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. This action was taken pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, FY 2020, making ineligible for entry into the United States officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members about whom the Secretary of State has credible information of involvement in a gross violation of human rights. This action includes visa restrictions on 13 officials involved in a brutal and intricately planned assassination carried out in Switzerland in 1990 as part of Iran’s ongoing worldwide campaign of violence and terrorism. These 13 individuals, who posed as Iranian diplomats, were acting under the highest orders of their government to silence opposition and show that no one is safe from the Iranian regime, no matter where they live. Below is a list of their names:

Sadegh Baba’ie

Ali Reza Bayani Hamadani

Said Danesh

Ali Hadavi

Saeed Hemati

Mohammad Reza Jazayeri

Moshen Sharif Esfahani

Ali Moslehiaraghi

Naser Pourmirzai

Mohsen Pourshafiee

Mohammad Said Rezvani

Mahmoud Sajadian

Yadollah Samadi

In addition, the Department of State publicly designated Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, the director of Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, under 7031(c), rendering him ineligible for entry into the United States. Souri oversaw an institution synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

